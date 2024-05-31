Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has shown that he is never tired of fighting and calling out some of his colleagues for reasons best known to him

The likes of Davido, Wizkid, Portable, Tekno and some other artistes were victims of insults, curses, threats, name-calling from the 'Amin' crooner over various allegations which many had begged him to drop

In the listicle, Legit.ng presents five Nigerian singers whom Dammy Krane has stepped on their toes and still beefing in the music industry

Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, professionally known as Dammy Krane seemed to like cutting controversies like a second skin. He has repeatedly called out some of his colleagues over issues many believed to be baseless.

Afrobeat singer, Davido has suffered in the hands of the 'Balance Well' crooner that some people have tried to wage into their matter but Dammy Krane also turned them to his enemies.

Some have responded to his call-out with threat of lawsuit, others watched in dismay as he continued to scream their names at every given opportunity he has.

Legit.ng presents some artistes Dammy Krane has fought with on social media in the last couple of years.

1. Davido

The grudges Dammy Krane has with Davido started in 2022 after he called out the Timeless crooner for an unpaid debt. The singer accused OBO of owing him for his contribution to a track they both released. He also accused him of taking one of his signees from his record label.

Dammy Krane begged OBO to pay him so he could pay his daughter's school fees. Not only that, he also claimed Davido tweeted that he was the one, who wrote a song but failed to pay for it. He questioned the motive behind his unwillingness to pay him what was due to him.

Davido didn't allow the allegations to slide as he took to X to give the singer a befitting reply. According to him, Dammy Krane was the one owing him. He claimed that he had never collected money for the three times he worked with Dammy Krane just to kickstart his career. The 'Aye' crooner added that he gave his house free of charge to the ex-convict to stay in when he had a problem in America, and also fed him.

Dammy Krane took a break after Davido's reaction and many were excited that an end had come to their feud, however, he resumed again when Wizkid started having issues with Davido.

He also joined Wizkid in making fun of Davido after his crying video surfaced online. Claiming that Davido betrayed his cousin, Adewale.

Reacting to the allegation, the Grammy Award nominee promised to show Dammy Krane that he has the final say in all situations, He warned him to stop shouting his name at every provocation.

2. Portable

The two started as friends after Portable was sighted in the studio recording a diss track with Dammy Krane. They enjoyed a robust relationship, but it was short-lived. As the 'My Dear' crooner used the diss track to rubbish Davido.

While resuming calling out his alleged distractor, Dammy Krane, the singer alleged Davido knew about the death of his friend, Tagbo.

Zazu immediately cried out that Dammy Krane didn't pay for the song. He called Davido his helper and questioned Dammy Krane for using their song to abuse his helper.

According to him, if he had issues with the 'Feel' crooner, he shouldn't drag him into it. Their friendship ended on a bitter note as a result of Dammy Krane's action.

3. Tekno

Augustine Miles Okechukwu, professionally known as Tekno, has had a good relationship with Dammy Krane before the latter's attitude put them asunder. When the going was good, they both released a song, 'Killing Me Slow'. However, they fall apart when Dammy Krane tried to drag Tekno into his personal beef with Davido.

Alhaji Tekno as he was fondly called reacted after Dammy Krane asked him publicly if Davido had paid for the song he wrote for him. In his response to his question, the 'Pana' crooner took him to the gallows. He said Dammy Krane was broke, that was why he had been shouting Davido's name on social media.

The controversial singer also replied him, he alleged that Tekno used to pose with borrowed cars. He advised him to buy a house of his own.

4. Wizkid

The beef between the 'Holla' crooner and Dammy Krane date back to 2016 when they both fought at a club. Dammy Krane was the first person to hit the entertainment spot for Obafemi Martins' event. When the Ojuelegbea crooner got there, he spotted the 'Oluwe' crooner, he went to exchange pleasantries with him but was snubbed. Wizkid allegedly attacked him and security men had to intervene. That act sparked an unending war between them, which has not been resolved many years after.

Dammy Krane has been seen taking a swipe at the Made in Lagos crooner anytime he has the opportunity. He recently shaded him after Wizkid claimed he was no longer an Afrobeat singer.

5. Orezi

Nigerian singer, Esgine Orezi Allen, better known as Orezi clashed with Dammy Krane in 2017.

Orezi had made a new hairstyle and displayed pictures of it on social media. He hilariously told his colleagues in the entertainment industry not to copy his style. According to him, many people told him that the hair was not fine.

Taking to Snapchat, Dammy Krane called Orezi an idiot for saying artiste should not copy his style. Also responding, Orezi used Dammy Krane's Amin to form a diss track and flogged him with it.

