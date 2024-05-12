Davido has reacted to the post made by Dammy Krane where he was taunting him with his crying video

Dammy Krane has been on the neck of the 'Aye' crooner for a while now, and he claimed OBO owes him money

In his response, Davido warned him to go peacefully if he doesn't want any issue with him, and he also promised to show him he has the final say

A new drama has unfolded between Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his colleague, Dammy Krane. OBO as he is fondly called has threatened to show Dammy Krane if he does not hand off his case.

Legit.ng had reported that Dammy Krane had called Davido out and accused him of owing him for a track they both did. He begged him to pay so he could have money to pay his daughter's school fees.

Dammy rested for a while but resumed again after Wizkid used Davido's crying video to taunt him. Dammy Drane told the 'Timeless' crooner that he has saved the post despite the fact that Davido deleted it. In response, The Grammy nominee threatened him to show him that he has the final say.

Davido warns Dammy Krane to stop taunting him.

Source: Instagram

Davido warns Dammy Krane

In the short exchange they both had, Davido first warned the 'Amin' crooner about his attitude and told him to stay off his case.

OBO was forced to make the warning after Dammy Krane asked if he wanted to kill him as he labelled him a murderer.

How fans reacted to the post:

Reactions have trailed the exchange between Dammy Krane and Davido. Here are some of it below:

@donlatmate:

"Baba face your carrier and leave Davide alone,move on with your life."

@admiral_hazany_:

"How much Davido wan give you my Brr !! Make we press am."

@quincydupe:

"When was this ?"

@eddie_oil_spill:

"On a mad ting."

@iamblessedboy:

"Dammy what’s all this ? "

@icerealtor:

"Oga rest jare!… jst fooling urself upandan."

@lionsoul999:

"Dammy calm down na God dey judge man ooh … take it easy."

@owoniboiii:

"Your page self no sweet again… na Davido pictures you just full your page."

@kejiwears:

"Hmm."

@babajbiz:

"Make I unfollow this id1ot."

Dammy Krane shares video of Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Dammy Krane had shared the video of Davido and some men beating a guy.

He made the video to renew his long-time beef with the 'Assurance' crooner after Tiwa Savage raised an issue with him.

In the recording, Davido, was using a belt to beat a man. The people with him also replicated the action.

Source: Legit.ng