Famous Nigerian street-pop artiste Portable recently gave his two cents about the ongoing social media exchange between Davido and his former pal, Dammy Krane

During a recent Instagram Live session, Portable slammed Dammy Krane for playing his song in the background while he was insulting Davido

The Otta-born singer also slammed Dammy Krane as an ungrateful person who had eaten and drank with Davido only to stab him in the back

Controversial Nigerian street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, recently took to his social media page to call out a senior colleague in the music industry, Dammy Krane.

Portable's attacks on Dammy Krane came days after the Amin singer had shared a video of himself trolling Davido while playing a song he did with Zazu in the background.

This act was what stirred Zazu's response. During a recent IG Live session, Portable clarified that he didn't know that Dammy Krane planned to use the song they did together to tarnish Davido's image.

He slammed Dammy Krane for using his song for such an act.

Portable calls Dammy Krane an ungrateful being

During the live session, Portable slammed Dammy Krane as an ungrateful human being. He noted that Dammy Krane lived in Davido's house for free for nearly a year and still has the nerve to insult him online.

Portable Zazu also noted that if Davido had given him the type of opportunity he gave Dammy Krane, he would be three times bigger than he is today.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Portable's video slamming Dammy Krane

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@desnowking:

"Realest in the industry after Davido is Portable."

@oyinentertainer:

"Nothing but the truth. One thing i love about him is the truth he always speak. Courage is telling the truth. If telling the truth was easy, everyone will do it."

@__freshforever__:

"Portable is the realest I love him."

@adeagboyetundee:

"Portable brotherhood is proud of you."

@joshchek:

"The people saying Portable fought with Kogbagidi, fine he did but did he apologize? Yes he did. Till date he still recognizes Kogbagidi as his helper and boss."

@bokundaye:

"On point! Brotherhood you are right."

@caringlarry2k:

"Portable wey they fight all his helper every market day Kogbagidi na who to you baby."

@officialktempo:

"The truth wey u dey talk broda pls continue,it will always set u free and pave ways for you."

