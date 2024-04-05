The long-existing beef between Nigerian singers Davido and Dammy Krane took an unexpected twist as the former attacked the latter's cousin, Adewale Adeleke

Adewale Adeleke made an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter) where he took a swipe at ungrateful humans

Dammy immediately took the opportunity to tell the world how the DMW boss manipulated his own cousin, which ended up in a lengthy online argument

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane (Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel) came for Afrobeats star Davido's cousin, Adewale Adeleke, after he posted about "Ungrateful people."

Dammy immediately pounced on the tweet to insinuate that Adewale had been betrayed by his cousin, Davido. He dived back in time to give an alleged family history account.

"Ungrateful people never get anywhere in life!" Adewale wrote.

Dammy Krane retweeted, saying that if Davido could betray his own brother for money, who couldn't he go against? He mentioned how Adewale and Davido co-founded the music label HKN, but the singer abandoned his brother when he started generating money.

"IF OWE B OWE CAN BETRAY HIS OWN BROTHER BECAUSE OF MONEY, WHO ARE YOU? THEY STARTED TOGETHER. HE LEFT HIM WHEN MONEY ENTER; UNGRATEFUL CHAP," Dammy Krane tweeted.

Adewale responded by questioning whether he was okay, pointing out that all he does is drag his brother and Wizkid. Wale reminded him that even God rested on the seventh day.

"Bro are you okay? Like legit question, all you do all day is drag David and wiz. Even God rested on the 7th day."

The hot-headed artist praised him for not denying his claim that Davido had deceived him.

"THANK GOD YOU DIDN'T DENY YOUR BROTHER'S BETRAYAL TO HKN PS: OWE B OWE & WIZ-M!DGET TWITTER BEEF & Delusional FANS CAN'T DICTATE HOW THIS CULTURE MOVES AGAIN".

In response, Wale rejected the accusation and expressed hope that Dammy would receive the assistance he needs in the future.

"What you're saying is completely false, I've known you a long time hope you get the help you need G!"

Not relenting on his mission, Dammy Krane added that he knew Adewale was the weaker brother, so Davido overrides and manipulates him.

"YOU'VE ALWAYS BEEN THE SOFT BROTHER. THAT'S WHY OWE B OWE MANIPULATED & BETRAYED YOU; I GUESS YOU DON'T WANT NO FAMILY ISSUES. CONTINUE MINDING YOUR PAPA BUSINESS".

Dammy Krane and Davido's cousin's exchange stirs reactions

Dammy Krane shades Wizkid

Meanwhile, the singer criticised his colleague Wizkid for renouncing Afrobeats.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Star Boy executive distanced himself from the Nigerian-Ghanaian genre.

In response, Dammy Krane declared that Wizkid will always be an Afrobeats musician, no matter how much he tries to separate himself from the genre.

