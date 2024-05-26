Harrysong's estranged wife, Alexer Peres, responded to all the allegations he levelled against her recently

Recall that the musician previously accused his ex-wife of carrying another man's child under his roof

Alexer hosted an Instagram Live session to refute all of the claims and spilled more messy details about her failed marriage, igniting reactions online

Harrysong's estranged wife, Alexer Peres, has reacted to the singer's recent allegations about her, her mother, and actress Destiny Etiko.

Recall that the former 5-Star signee previously levied allegations against his ex-wife, alleging that she had become pregnant by another man after one year of denying her sex under his roof, amid other claims.

Alexer hosted an Instagram Live session, refuting that she cheated on him.

The black model boldly swore that she never had an extramarital affair while in their marriage because she was eager to build a home. She blamed the musician for letting not her have the beautiful union she had always visualised.

She recounted several incidents in which Harrysong cheated on her. One was after they recently married and travelled together to Abuja for work. They had lodged in a hotel.

Alexer went down to the reception, only for her to return to the room to see her ex-husband struggling to get a quickie with one of his mistresses.

She alleged that she had the most unbearable four years of her life during the marriage and mentioned that Harrysong seized her passport and that of the children to prevent them from travelling if they wanted to.

"For 4 years, you showed me Shege… Only you get Asaba ashewo 1, Asaba 2, Asaba ashewo 3. Lagos ashewo 1 Lagos ashewo 2, Lagos ashewo 3… You seized me and my children's passport, seized my phone and deleted everything; all the evidence I have," she said in part.

Reactions trail Harrysong's ex-wife's videos

Harrysong advises independent women

While many people continue to push for financial independence among women, it appears there are some people who are over it. One such person is Harrysong.

The popular Nigerian singer took to his Instagram Story to share his thoughts about independent women and marriage.

Expressed exasperation at the 'trend' of independent women, the singer advised women to remain in their parents' house and marry from there rather than live on their own.

