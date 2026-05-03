A young lady took to social media to share her experience after the church denied her entry due to her dress

The video she shared shows how she handled the situation and was able to finally enter the church for an event

Many people who came across her video spoke about her dress after seeing the full dress she wore

A young lady took to social media to share her experience after she was denied access to a church for an important event due to her outfit.

The young lady could be seen in the video speaking and complaining that her denial to enter the church with what she had on spoiled her fashion plan.

Church turns back lady over outfit, video of her experience goes viral. Photo Source: Tiktok/mariam_oyakhilome

Source: TikTok

Lady denied entry into church over outfit

@mariam_oyakhilome added a caption to the TikTok video that explained her story, which read:

"I wore trousers to a church and I was not allowed in."

As the video plays, she shows the outfit she had on, and also the moment her friend brought a wrapper to her is shown in the clip.

@mariam_oyakhilome used the wrapper to cover herself before she eventually walked into the church premises.

Lady denied entry into church over dressing, shares how she handled the situation. Photo Source: Tiktok/mariam_oyakhilome

Source: TikTok

Before this, she said in the TikTok video while complaining about the incident.

Her statement:

"Hey guys, they got me a wrapper. I'm not missing my home boy's church service for anything. Jesus, they spoiled my steeze."

Her statement got the attention of many people who took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady shares sad experience

user2593657557693 added:

"I love the fact that you are not angry, am given you a follow sharp sharp."

Jenny Nwanya$ wrote:

"I love the way you handled it joy massive love from here dear."

Bigname Chris said:

"As how Na? watin this one con mean? what didn't change?"

Hottestgee shared:

"Omg the outfit look so good on you,let’s forget the rapper first."

Omahchi wrote:

"It’s the way you still had joy🥹🥹🥹 big love from here."

Niki blaq added:

"See purse where I dey admire since she don first me buy am."

Stephineindiva said:

"Ma pls am looking for work 🥺 am in Lagos."

Ogechi Obiora shared:

"I love the positive energy!"

Divine Uwafili added:

"Which church Abeg … e get Wetin I wnat check."

Movies and gist with spellz noted:

"Dey still do this in 2026😂holier than thou church."

OLY said:

"Them dey mad......nah trouser dey go abi nah heart."

user513083604 Ella@Uba noted:

"For Catholic Church is no oooo but love d way they handle u. its lovely."

Mosadioluwa noted:

Is it a sin to wear trousers to church as a lady? Or na una church principle?"

Tabitha noted:

"Not new. You attend naming ceremony in cele church with trousers, you must find a tailor around to borrow you a yard to wrap around."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady sparked reactions on TikTok after she was asked to leave a Catholic church service because of her outfit. She explained that she wore a sleeveless native dress that exposed her right shoulder, which church officials considered inappropriate for worship.

Church stops bride from entering

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a bride was denied entry into a church because of her off-shoulder wedding dress, which the church staff considered inappropriate.

The incident caused a stir, but the situation was quickly resolved after the fashion designer made urgent adjustments by adding sleeves to the dress to make it more modest.

Source: Legit.ng