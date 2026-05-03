Bolu, Wizkid’s first son, has shared a new snippet with fans as he prepares to release another song

The teenager ventured into music a few months ago, following in his father’s footsteps

His video was met with mixed reactions, as fans commented on his genre and made comparisons

Bolutife, the first son of Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has shared a new snippet of his soon-to-be-released music.

The young singer began his music career last year and released a few snippets ahead of his debut single, Champion Sound.

Reactions as Wizkid’s son, Bolu, releases new snippet, sparks reactions. Photo credit@wizkidayo/@bigbirdkuti/@therealchampz

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds online, the teenager was seen rapping in his latest snippet.

Bolu sings about his father

In the recording, he was heard using Jamaican patois as he addressed his father. He said, “Big Wiz wagan wha ya say,” which means, “Wizkid, what’s up? What’s going on?”

Champz rapped for a couple of minutes, displaying boldness and confidence in his delivery.

Fans react to Champz’ new music

Fans reacted with mixed opinions after watching the video. Some praised the teenager's confidence and growth in music.

Fans rate Wizkid’s son, Bolu, as he releases new snippet. Photo credit@tehreapchampz

Source: Instagram

Others drew comparisons between him and Davido’s fans, while some also took a swipe at Seun Kuti, following his past altercation with Wizkid.

However, a few netizens revisited Wizkid’s past comment where he described rap music as “dead, tired, and boring,” saying he no longer listens to the genre.

His senior colleague, MI, had earlier disagreed with that view, encouraging rappers to stay committed to their craft.

Recall that after Bolu began his music career, there were reports of interest from event organizers, but his mother declined such offers and explained her reasons.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans related with Bolu's music video

Reactions have trailed the music video shared by Bolu's Wizkid's first son. Fans compared the voice of the father and son, and also rated his music and choice of words. Here are comments below:

@marioms62 shared:

"This boy good pass all 30bg, infact, Champz good pass Davido. His calm face don Dey change gradually."

@mikkies_hair shared:

"Confidence don dey build, now y’all gonna see the real Champz."

@sir_richie_derrick commented:

"Big wiz wagan wha ya say ? Nah him fada e call big wiz oo."

@jaysmart0919 wrote:

"Energy dey this one ooo. Like Father like son..you go even dey hear wiz voice for him voice."

@800_dinero reacted:

"Your papa say Rap done die. Life don serious pass all this, well he dey try

@ s_muller07 shared:

"This kind music no dey sell for naija and moreover your father have criticized rappers before, saying d rap is dead."

Man claims to be Wizkid's father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video captured a man in church introducing his real father to the congregation as they all reacted to it.

In the clip, the man claimed that his son is a billionaire and revealed that his name is Wizkid while speaking about the singer’s late mother.

Source: Legit.ng