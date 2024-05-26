Nigerian singer Harrysong has revealed the alleged misdoings his estranged wife Alexer Perez did against him

Recall that the former 5-Star signee buzzed the internet hours ago with plans to spill more about his crash marriage, actress Destiny Etiko, and ex-labelmate KCee

The musician finally hoisted an Instagram Live session where he made terrible allegations against Alexer and her mother and all others involved

Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, has finally spoken out about the alleged incidents he suffered in his crashed marriage with ex-wife Alexer Perez Gopa.

The musician earlier buzzed the internet when he alerted his fans and followers of an impending arrangement to publicize the reported maltreatment he received at the hands of his estranged wife.

Harrysong finally exposes ex-wife's mother and Destiny Etiko. Credit: @destinyetiko, @iamharrysong

He also pointed out that his former label mate KCee was yet to pay him royalties for all the songs he had written for him.

Following that, during an Instagram Live session, the 'Reggae and Blues' hitmaker accused actress Destiny Etiko of giving his wife moral support during their marital crisis.

An audio leaked by the singer heard when the actress was advising his ex-wife to use a controversial social media blog, GistLover.

Harrysong accuses wife of infidelity

The former 5-Star Music signee mentioned that despite not having intercourse with his wife in over a year, she claimed to be pregnant within that period, still under his roof.

He accused her of getting pregnant by another man and begged her to return to her parent's home after he later discovered it.

The artist further claimed that Alexer's mother has been married over seven times and that her current husband is still complaining about her adultery.

Harrysong also stated that his ex-wife initially portrayed herself as a dedicated churchgoer and played the charming girl when they first met, but she had a completely opposite belief that was not rooted in Christianity.

Watch his video below:

See how netizens reacted to Harrysong's outburst

justmii123:

"Na this small modeling she do, dey bite you? This na morning. At your big age, you went to hunt for a teenagers that you will control and oppress.Did you not check well before you go marry her. You are sad that women are helping her find courage to speak and move forward?"

bae__kay_:

"You married this girl, you restricted her from opening any social media , u carried her from Lagos to asaba to come and take care of your sick mother. No business for her and you don’t give her money."

edit_hidehen:

"Destiny etiko when never marry they advice person when don marry God Abeg."

uzoogah:

"Whenever their careers begin to go downhill they look for who to blame. Either their wife or their parents. They never take accountability but run from one fake pastor to another who helps them destroy their family."

wofai.u:

"Lol here we go again! Trying to turn society against her by accusing her of adultery! But he was the one sending her texts and telling her about his escapades! This gender that accused eve can do anything!"

mhizberry111:

"Westin make you stop to sleep with her for 1yr inside marriage?? Ehn?? Inside that 1yr, sw.ear say you no knack women outside?? With your wi.de mouth like Flamingo Toto."

udochukwu_h:

"So you never knew her mama married seven husband before marrying your wife? Oga you are the problem, go and amend your ways than this cho cho cho."

chi.nwad:

"This isn’t true, because you literarily forced her not to leave your house,if it were true you’d have thrown her out."

Harrysong advises independent women

While many people continue to push for financial independence among women, it appears there are some people who are over it.

One such person is Harrysong. The popular Nigerian singer took to his Instagram Story to share his thoughts about independent women and marriage. Expressed exasperation at the 'trend' of independent women, the singer advised women to remain in their parents' house and marry from there rather than live on their own.

Source: Legit.ng