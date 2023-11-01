Popular Nigerian singers Dammy Krane and Portable have collaborated on a new song to diss Davido

This came only a few days after Dammy Krane called out Davido for owing him an unspecified amount of money

Videos of Dammy Krane with Portable in a studio soon spread on social media, and it got many Nigerians talking

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi, aka Portable, and his colleague Oyindamola Emmanuel, aka Dammy Krane, have recorded a diss track for Davido.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported on the feud between Davido and Dammy Krane over unpaid debt. The music star, who has not dropped any song recently, seemed to have recruited Portable to his team.

Portable and Dammy Krane recorded a diss track for Davido. Photos: @portablebaeby, @davido

Source: Instagram

Videos of Portable and Dammy Krane in a makeshift studio, as they recorded their diss track were shared on their official Instagram pages.

The clip showed that the song was a plea for a debtor to pay what they owed. While Davido was not mentioned in the track, recent events made fans point fingers at the DMW boss.

Dammy Krane and Portable were seen vibing with their groupies as they happily sang the music they had recorded.

See the clips below:

Nigerians react to Portable, Dammy Krane's diss track

Portable and Dammy Krane's videos soon spread on social media, and it got many Nigerians talking. Some netizens claimed Dammy Krane made a big mistake featuring Portable, while others recounted that the Zeh Nation boss had enjoyed Davido's wealth in the past.

Read some of their comments below:

bionik_designz:

“Dammy Plss don’t have misunderstandings with Portable ooo or else e go still call u “ologo Ana” if you have issues with him. Mark my words.”

gylliananthonette:

“But portable don chop davido money before na...Well that's life.”

verydarkblackman:

“Portable is a business man tomorrow e fit do diss track against Dammykrane.”

omah_leeautos:

“Dammy krane just make sure you pay Portable for this collab, if not he will tell us all your secrets by next week and even record a louder diss song for you.”

Tufab

“ Portable dy quick get memory loss. If u like give am 10 billion tomorrow, he go still come for u later.”

Gbohunmi_ade:

“Dammy krane about to make the worst mistake in life! We go know all secrets soon .”

Milley_millianooo:

“So Dammy Krane had to stood so low to collabo with portable lol … just wait for ur collection too wortorwortor.”

Directosinwin20:

“This portable lack common sense, u are still begging davido for verse and you are singing nonsense bout him.”

Kennyranking4:

“Portable go soon talk say na him blow Dammy krane.”

iphine15promactyr:

“Na where money Dey zazu Dey face…. No be the same OBO wey you Dey beg for verse you Dey follow krane sing diss song.”

Davido threatens his accusers amidst debt claims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido threatened to take action against his detractors after he trended for owing multiple debts. In a new development, Davido took to his X page to finally address the claims.

The DMW boss shared tweets where he talked about how he was going to enjoy his next line of action.

In a subsequent tweet, the music star made it clear that nobody should beg him. He also posted about how some people want to be famous.

Source: Legit.ng