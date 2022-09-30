Nigerian singer Tekno has weighed in on the exchange that has been going on between his colleagues Dammy Krane and Davido over the past few weeks

Tekno, in a statement, cast a shade at Dammy Krane, who has been dragging Davido for an alleged unpaid debt

According to Tekno, it is those who don’t have money that call out people owing them in public, a statement that has left tongues wagging

Popular singer and producer Augustine Miles Kelechi, better known as Tekno, is making headlines after he cast a shade at his colleague Dammy Krane for calling out DMW label boss Davido over an alleged unpaid debt.

In a call out on Twitter, Dammy Krane said he wrote the ‘hook’ of the song ‘Pere’ for Davido but never got paid, adding that he reached out to OBO a number of times to no avail.

Dammy Krane's attempt to build an alliance with Tekno fails. Credit: @teknomiles @dammy_krane @davido

Source: Instagram

While dragging Davido, Dammy Krane went on to tag Tekno and Kiddominant as he asked if they have gotten their payment for the service they rendered to the singer as well.

See his post below:

Tekno shades Dammy Krane

Tekno seems to have responded to Dammy Krane in a recent post via his Instagram page.

Tekno shared a picture of himself and added a caption that has sparked reactions.

In his words:

“Na who no get money Dey shout say them owe am for public… #PAY out Tomorrow”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Tekno shades Dammy Krane

See the reactions below:

don_gordons2021:

"Emotional damage ."

hrh_kingdiamond:

"Na when you broke u go Dey remember those wen Dey owe you but u go forget those when u Dey owe ."

florishohabuike:

"What’s wrong with this guy sef I just like as David snub am."

grnndad_:

"Be like Dammy Krane won drop one singles, e won first chase clout so if the song drop people go run listen."

fashalbosmanship:

"If someone owe you take them to court now."

topemobayo:

"Tekno didn't deny he is not been owed."

Dammy Krane calls on Tunde Ednut to help him with Davido over unpaid debt

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane shared a screenshot of his chat with popular blogger Tunde Ednut, who is one of the close associates of music star Davido.

Dammy Krane, who has continuously called out the DMW label boss over an unpaid debt, insisted the singer must pay.

Tunde Ednut in the chat advised Dammy Krane against calling out Davido as he can’t win online.

Source: Legit.ng