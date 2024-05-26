Singer Portable is down with sickness, and he has cried out to his fans for prayer as he says that he does not want to die young

In his Inst story, he shared a picture of himself on his couch taking drip and looking so weak and helpless

Zazu wrote that his fans should not panic as he was still alive and breathing, he added that he has no regret being himself

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, professionally known as Portable, is down with sickness and has cried out to his fans.

In a post on his Inst story, he was lying down on a couch while receiving a drip. In another post, he told his fans should not panic, that he was still alive and breathing.

The controversial singer, however, asked for prayer from his lovers so he can overcome the sickness.

Portable says he has no regret

The real estate investor said that he has no regret over the way he has been living his life. According to him, he has been trying to be himself in the midst of people who don't like him.

He promised of coming out stronger than he has ever been after he might have recovered from his sickness.

Upcoming artist calls out Portable

Legit.ng had reported that an upcoming singer had called out after Portable demanded for N2 millions from him just to get a feature.

The man took sides with Spyro after Portable called him out. He said that Portable had no reason to call out Spyro after what he did to him.

Spyro took the opportunity to send a message to Zazu after the upcoming singer called him out. He dropped a song from a live performance and indirectly asked Portable to jump on it.

Tiwa Savage falls sick ahead of show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Savage had fallen ill ahead of her show taking place in December.

She made a post to inform her fans about her health status. According to her, she had two shows on the same day she posted about her health.

The mother of one prayed to God for his help and speedy recovery, and she also told her fans to join her in prayers so she could make her two shows.

The 'Keke Love' crooner posted the medicine she was taking as her fans wished her well.

