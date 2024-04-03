Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has called out music star Dammy Krane over his beef with Davido

Dammy Krane recently shared a video of himself making allegations against the DMW boss while playing Portable’s song in the background

Portable reacted to Krane’s video and accused him of not paying for the song and trying to cause problems between him and Davido

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has heavily slammed Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel aka Dammy Krane on social media amid his beef with Davido.

Recall that Dammy Krane had been dragging Davido online for months while accusing him of owing him some money.

Nigerians react as Portable calls out Dammy Krane. Photos: @portablebaeby, @dammykrane, @davido

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Dammy Krane took his beef with Davido further by sharing a video online where he accused the DMW boss of knowing something about the death of his late friend, Tagbo.

In the call out video, the music star played the song he made with Portable in the background. See the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Portable reacts to Dammy Krane’s beef with Davido

Shortly after Dammy Krane’s video went viral, Portable took to Instagram to react. The Tony Montana crooner believed the music star was being mischievous by playing the song they had together in his call out video.

According to Portable, he has no business with whatever issues Dammy Krane and Davido have. However, he wondered why it was the song they made together that Amin crooner was using to call out the DMW boss. He asked if they made the song to slam Davido.

Portable made it clear that he has no issues with Davido because he’s his helper. He also asked Dammy Krane if he was trying to get them to fight.

In his words:

“Hello ladies and gentlemen, e no go spoil for you my people. E get one video wey I see online wey Dammy Krane dey insult Davido, nothing concern me if you and Davido dey fight. Why be say anything you wan insult Davido you go dey play music wey me and you do under? Shey we sing the song to insult Davido? Davido was once my helper and he’s my helper and e go still help me. You want to cause fight? If you’re fighting with Davido that’s different.”

You didn’t pay me for the song - Portable to Dammy Krane

Speaking further in the video, Portable revealed that Dammy Krane never paid him for featuring on his song. According to him, the singer was struggling in a tiny one-room apartment in Lekki.

The Zazu star said that when he requested his pay, Dammy Krane said he could only pay once Davido had settled his debt.

Portable warned Dammy Krane not to use him as a tool in his beef with Davido because there were no issues between them. He said:

“You called me for featuring, did you pay me? You didn’t pay me. When I asked you, you said until Davido pays you before you pay me, and you know I am not alright. I packed my boys come, no be korope one-room you dey for Lekki? You no get money nau, na only table water, you give us food? No be me bring producer? Make you follow my boys wey I sign you say you no dey follow people as per superstar no dey follow people for Instagram, how your helper go take follow you? Now you dey fight your helper. Una go dey with people, before you know una go fight and start ranting, must you rant? Your guy dey make am, why can’t you make it? Come! Don’t use me! Don’t cause problems between me and Davido. Why you go dey use song wey me and you do dey insult Davido? You were playing the song underneath, you want to gain my fans? Make my fans go dey fight Davido? If you people are fighting that’s different o, me and Davido no fight!”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable slams Dammy Krane amid Davido beef

Read what some netizens had to say about Portable’s reaction to Dammy Krane and Davido’s drama below:

Jasper_.ben:

“Portable is one of the wisest artistes Nigeria has produced ❤.”

biggenergy_:

“Be like him want make we commot am for brotherhood.”

Mc_ugonolistical:

“ you have to secure your own business, very important.”

Youngest_governor_party:

“Portable be like no use your own spoil my own oo.”

Hollami_1313:

“Sense way portable get na .”

Iam_mannyjay:

“Na water you give me nah , you no give us food .”

Kinggoldenof_lagos:

“This is the reason I followed you now … most sensible thing you’ve done to earn my respect.”

kaptainjeff_:

“Brotherhood is proud of u Portable.”

iam_dapearl:

“Portable too get sense.”

Dammy Krane compares Portable to Wizkid

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dammy Krane caused a buzz on social media after he asserted that Portable Zazu is currently more relevant than Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

Dammy Krane, who weighed in on the viral drama between Davido and BNXN, said Nigerian-British rapper Skepta played a role in Portable’s current relevance.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable and Skepta's song, Tony Montana, has hit over a million streams.

Source: Legit.ng