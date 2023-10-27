Ace Afrobeat singer Davido has finally broken his silence amidst the recent debt allegations levelled against him

The singer, in a tweet posted on his Twitter handle, didn't hold back as he slammed Dammy Krane for being ungrateful

Davido also revealed that he has never collected a dime all the while he worked with Dammy Krane and tried to help him jumpstart his music career

Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Davido has been under severe attacks online, with different people calling him out, noting that he owed them.

The singer, however, earlier today, October 27, 2023, took to his social media pages to respond to the attacks.

Davido, in reaction, noted in one of his tweets that the ungratefulness shown to him was alarming.

Davido slams Dammy Krane

The DMW boss, in one of his tweets responding to Dammy Krane's claim that Davido owed him, noted that he has never collected a dime from the singer.

Instead, Davido noted that Dammy Krane was the one owing him. He said that the three times he worked with Dammy, he did it for free.

Singer also revealed how he helped the ex-convict when he was homeless in America. Davido said he allowed him to stay in his house for free and even fed him.

Read an excerpt of Davido's tweet below:

"I never got paid for that also my 3 verses I’ve gifted you all your dead careeer….. Oh yea plus my royalties, we charge now so that’s about $150k x3 a verse.. also house rent and food when u stayed in my house in Atlanta when you were homeless... The level of ungratefulness is alarming … lesson learnt. STREET NO GET MEMORY."

See Davido's tweet below:

Dammy Krane calls out Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when retired singer Dammy Krane went online to drop several tweets calling out his junior colleague, Davido.

In several tweets, Dammy alleged that David owed him a considerable sum of money, which he had refused to pay for over five years.

He said he needs money to pay for his daughter's school fees as hardship is biting hard in the country.

