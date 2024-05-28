The man who accused E-Money of dating Jnr Pope's widow has confessed to the allegation and given reasons for his action

He said he wanted to gain followers and popularity on social media and also added that he knew what he was doing was a crime

He begged for forgiveness, and he added that he has never seen E-Money, but he wanted his attention

A man known as Stanley Okoruwa, who defamed businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, professionally known as E-Money has confessed to his crime after he was apprehended by the police.

Legit.ng had reported that the police had caught the man, who defamed E-Money. He was apprehended in Edo state. The businessman shared the good news after his arrest.

Speaking to journalists a few days after his arrest, he confessed to his crime. According to him, all he said were not true. He knew what he was doing was wrong, but still ahead to do it.

He added that he wanted to gain fame and popularity with his social media.

Man, who accused E-Money of dating Jnr Pope's wife begs. Photo credit @iam_emoney/@jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Man opens up

In the viral recording, Okoruwa said he has never met E-Money before but jumped on the trend when a lady accused him of having a hand in Jnr Pope's death.

According to him, all the things he said were taken from the lady blogger's page. He begged for forgiveness and noted that he didn't want to tarnish the businessman's name or reputation.

Police says he will be prosecuted

Also speaking about the crime, police noted that the man will be prosecuted because he has committed an offence.

It was stated that he had defamed the businessman by publishing false news.

Recall that E-Money had promised to deal with the blogger, who defamed him. He put up a post and asked his fans to help him fish out the lady.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng captured the reactions of people, who commented about the post. Here are some of their responses below:

@ofreshbaba:

"Let him go learn small."

@mamazeus_:

"Wanted opportunity to meet sir E money one on one by slandering him and a bereaved woman. Wow! Just wow."

@lizabetha_by_goodness:

"Deal with him!"

@sakalicious:

"Wa pe lewon.'

@mrhenry11_11:

"You go collect 24 strokes before anything.'

@victoryosayi:

"Eya! Sins forgiven but you go do time oo with one portion of beans... Clout chaser, you want to be popular by slandering another person."

@k8henshaw:

"You are sorry, issokay."

E-Money shared plan for Jnr Pope's kids

Legit.ng earlier reported E-Money's reaction to Jnr Pope's death.

He penned an emotional tribute to the departed and made some promises.

According to him, the late actor's three sons have now become his responsibility and that of his family.

Source: Legit.ng