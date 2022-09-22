Singer Dammy Krane continues to call out Davido over his unpaid debt as he insisted the DMW label boss must pay him

Dammy Krane queried Davido on how his uncle Ademola Adeleke intends to run Osun state as Governor

His statement has been met with mixed reactions as he added that Davido rises by ripping others

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane continues to make headlines days after he accused DMW label owner and colleague Davido of an unpaid debt.

In a recent post via his Instastory, Dammy Krane has insisted that Davido must pay him his money while adding the singer rises by ripping others.

Dammy Krane insists Davido must pay him.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to Davido’s uncle Ademola Adeleke’s victory at the poll in Osun state, Dammy Krane queried the singer if his family intend to oppress the masses and use government money for themselves.

In his words:

“Davido na so una wan dey run Osun state government ba, chop the masses money & oppress them 'rise by ripping others' ba, no be for Lagos o... we no gree.”

Reactions as Dammy Krane calls out Davido again

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kendracole76:

"Can this guy just keep quiet and humbly beg for help. You better no let people remember say you been tap fhingz those days. Ripping others how na yet money came in for his birthday from grateful hearts."

bobmanny_idris:

"This one wan drop song, dey find wetin go trend am."

scentofatraktn1:

"Carry ya wahala go back to where una transact biz! No come de disturb us for ds obasanjo's Internet wey we de manage de collect small joy from ."

bestdressednigerians:

"I no just believe say Davido go rip person like that, this story no clear..."

Davido 'eats' bag of cash after Dammy Krane call him out over unpaid debts

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, appeared to be unbothered despite being called out by fellow musician, Dammy Krane.

Dammy Krane had accused the DMW boss of unpaid debt after he co-wrote a song and it trended on social media.

Taking to the same social media platform where he was called out, Twitter, Davido broke his silence.

Davido posted a photo of himself appearing to eat a bag of money and he also accompanied the photo with a laughing emoji.

