Nigerian singer Dammy Krane came for his colleague Wizkid after he revealed that he doesn't want to be identified as an Afrobeats

Recall that the Made in Lagos hitmaker buzzed the internet with reasons why he doesn't want to be tagged as an Afrobeats artist

Krane, in a trending clip, slammed the Star Boy executive as netizens weighed in on his observation

Nigerian singer Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel best known as Dammy Krane, has criticised his colleague Wizkid for renouncing Afrobeats.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Star Boy executive distanced himself from the Nigerian-Ghanaian genre.

Dammy Krane drags Wizkid for dropping Afrobeats. Credit: @dammykrane, @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

According to the Made in Lagos crooner, he produces music for a variety of genres, not just Afrobeats, and referring to him as an Afrobeats musician would be like boxing him in.

Dammy Krane, in response, declared that Wizkid will always be an Afrobeats musician, no matter how much he tried to separate himself from the genre.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

His words:

"Ex-Nigerian singer Wizkid sang Essence, and he now says he is not an Afrobeats artiste again, but he is now an RNB artist. Wizkid, that is your father's business. Whatever you do will always be A Subgenre of Afrobeats."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Dammy Krane’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ellahbloom_:

"Wizkid sabi give una homework wella baba say him no do again una Dey vex."

papialiworldgreatest:

"Oboy go rest , no go find way release new song Dey here Dey make noise."

gramdonmullar:

"This one wey wiz do bottle for him head inside club."

efkay_cb:

"He go break one more bottle for your head again,u kuku know say dem don cut him ear."

yomi.lvlz:

"This guy anytime them post am na always about WIZ and him say WIZ no relevant again."

Dammy Krane claims Portable is more relevant than Wizkid

The Nigerian singer caused a buzz on social media after he asserted that the Street-pop star Habeeb Okikola, aka Portable Zazu, is currently more relevant than Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

Dammy Krane, who recently weighed in on the viral drama between Davido and BNXN, said Nigerian-British rapper Skepta played a role in Portable’s current relevance.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Portable and Skepta's song, Tony Montana, has hit over a million streams in 3 days.

Source: Legit.ng