Portugal's government has set out the exact relationship duration foreign spouses must meet before they can apply for citizenship

Applicants married to or in a civil partnership with a Portuguese citizen must meet a specific time threshold at the moment of application

Several disqualifying conditions exist that could block an otherwise eligible spouse from obtaining Portuguese nationality

Portugal has clarified the requirements foreign nationals married to or living in a registered civil partnership with a Portuguese citizen must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship.

According to the Portuguese Ministry of Justice, the core requirement is that the relationship must have been in place for more than three years at the time of the nationality application.

Portugal announces how long foreign spouses must live there to get citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

This applies equally to legally recognised marriages and court-confirmed de facto unions with a Portuguese citizen.

Portuguese citizenship: 3-year threshold for foreign spouses

Beyond the three-year threshold, applicants may also be required to submit documents demonstrating a genuine connection to the Portuguese community, depending on their individual circumstances.

Portugal has also outlined a set of conditions that would disqualify an applicant outright, regardless of how long their relationship has lasted. A person cannot obtain Portuguese nationality if they have been convicted of a crime punishable under Portuguese law and sentenced to a prison term of three years or more.

Those currently holding public office in another country, excluding purely technical roles, are also ineligible. The same applies to individuals who have voluntarily completed non-compulsory military service in another country, or anyone with ties to terrorist activity.

How to Submit the Application

Applications for Portuguese nationality under this pathway can be submitted in two ways: online through a legal representative such as a lawyer or solicitor, or in person at the appropriate authority. Portugal does not allow individuals to submit the online application directly; it must be lodged by a qualified legal professional acting on the applicant's behalf.

The Portuguese government's official guidance on this citizenship route is published on the Ministry of Justice website, where full details of the process and required documentation are available for prospective applicants.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng