The Footloose cast featured Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer, John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, and Sarah Jessica Parker, who became familiar faces in the entertainment world. Since the 1984 film, the stars have pursued ventures beyond acting, including music, directing, producing, writing, and philanthropy.

Footloose cast members (L to R): John Lithgow, Lori Singer, and Kevin Bacon. Photo: Udo Salters, John Lamparski, Robby Klein (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kevin Bacon became a major Hollywood star after Footloose , building an acclaimed career in film and television.

after , building an acclaimed career in film and television. Lori Singer continued acting while pursuing music as a professional cellist .

. Sarah Jessica Parker achieved global fame and expanded into producing and fashion.

and expanded into producing and fashion. John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, and other cast members went on to enjoy successful careers in film, television, and theatre.

The Footloose cast has undergone significant changes since the iconic 1984 dance film premiered. While some stars continued acting, others explored various careers in the entertainment industry, gaining fame and earning money. Here is a look at how the actors have transformed over the years and what they are doing today.

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon in a 1980 photo (L). The actor attends a film premiere in 2026 (R). Photo: CBS, Hutton Supancic (modified by author)

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Full name : Kevin Norwood Bacon

: Kevin Norwood Bacon Date of birth : 8 July 1958

: 8 July 1958 Age : 68 years old (as of 2026)

: 68 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor, producer

Kevin Bacon continues to thrive as an actor and producer. After Footloose, he remained active in the entertainment industry, taking on roles in numerous films and television series. He has more than 100 acting credits and is known for his performances in Hollow Man, The Woodsman, and Mystic River.

Beyond acting, Bacon co-founded the charitable organisation SixDegrees.org, which connects celebrities and fans with charitable causes. He has also appeared in commercials and collaborated with various brands.

In his personal life, Kevin Bacon has been married to actress Kyra Sedgwick since 1988. They have two children together and have also worked together on several film and television projects.

Lori Singer

Lori Singer in a 1984 photo (L). The actress attends a film premiere (R). Photo: BSR Agency, Steven A Henry (modified by author)

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Full name : Lori Jacqueline Singer

: Lori Jacqueline Singer Date of birth : 6 November 1957

: 6 November 1957 Age : 68 years old (as of July 2026)

: 68 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actress, cellist

Lori Singer continued her career as an actress after Footloose, appearing in films and television productions such as The Falcon and the Snowman, Warlock, and Short Cuts. She also took on roles in television series, including VR.5 and Fame. Beyond acting, Singer is an accomplished cellist who has performed with major orchestras and musicians.

In her personal life, Lori Singer was previously married to actor Richard Emery, with whom she has one son. She has largely maintained a private life away from the spotlight while continuing to pursue her interests in entertainment.

John Lithgow

John Lithgow appearing in an ABC TV movie (L). The actor attends an award ceremony (R). Photo: Dean Williams, TheStewartofNY (modified by author)

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Full name : John Arthur Lithgow

: John Arthur Lithgow Date of birth : 19 October 1945

: 19 October 1945 Age : 80 years old (as of July 2026)

: 80 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actor, author, musician

John Lithgow enjoyed an extensive career after Footloose, becoming one of the most respected actors in film, television, and theatre. He earned acclaim for roles in productions such as The World According to Garp, Terms of Endearment, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and The Crown. Lithgow has also worked as an author, musician, and illustrator, publishing several children's books and recording music.

Lithgow has been married twice and is the father of three children. His second marriage is to history professor Mary Yeager, whom he married in 1988.

Dianne Wiest

Dianne Wiest appearing in an ABC TV movie (L). The actress attends an event in New York City (R). Photo: Zade Rosenthal, TheStewartofNY (modified by author)

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Full name : Dianne Wiest

: Dianne Wiest Date of birth : 28 March 1948

: 28 March 1948 Age : 78 years old (as of 2026)

: 78 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress

Dianne Wiest went on to enjoy a highly successful acting career following Footloose. She won Academy Awards for her performances in Hannah and Her Sisters and Bullets over Broadway and appeared in films such as Edward Scissorhands and The Birdcage. She also became known for television roles in series including Law & Order and Life in Pieces.

Beyond her acting career, Wiest has largely kept her personal life private. She has two adopted daughters and has spoken about the challenges of balancing motherhood with her demanding career.

Chris Penn

American actor Chris Penn poses for a photo in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Martyn Goodacre

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Full name : Christopher Shannon Penn

: Christopher Shannon Penn Date of birth : 10 October 1965

: 10 October 1965 Date of death : 24 January 2006

: 24 January 2006 Profession: Actor

Chris Penn continued acting after Footloose, appearing in films such as Reservoir Dogs, True Romance, The Funeral, and Rush Hour. He developed a reputation for playing a wide range of supporting characters and worked with several prominent directors. Penn also appeared in television productions and remained active in the entertainment industry until he died in 2006.

Chris Penn was the younger brother of actor Sean Penn and musician Michael Penn. He accidentally died in Santa Monica, California, on 24 January 2006, at the age of 40.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker appearing in an episode of Square Pegs (L). The actress attends a fashion show (R). Photo: Daniele Venturelli (modified by author)

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Full name : Sarah Jessica Parker

: Sarah Jessica Parker Date of birth : 25 March 1965

: 25 March 1965 Age : 61 years old (as of 2026)

: 61 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress, producer, businesswoman

Sarah Jessica Parker became one of the most recognisable stars in entertainment after Footloose. She achieved international fame through appearances in several films and TV series. Beyond acting, Parker has worked as a producer and launched her own fashion brand, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Parker has been married to actor Matthew Broderick since 1997. They have three children and have maintained a relatively private family life despite their high-profile careers.

John Laughlin

John Laughlin poses in a past photo (L). The actor attends a film premiere (R). Photo: Michael Ochs, Angela Weiss (modified by author)

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Full name : John Francis Laughlin

: John Francis Laughlin Date of birth : 3 April 1957

: 3 April 1957 Age : 69 years old (as of 2026)

: 69 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor, producer

John Laughlin continued working as an actor after appearing as Woody in Footloose. He took roles in films and television productions and also worked as a producer during his career. Although he did not achieve the same level of mainstream fame as some of his Footloose co-stars, he remained active in the entertainment industry. Laughlin has kept much of his personal life away from the public eye.

Elizabeth Gorcey

Elizabeth Gorcey poses for a past photo (L). The actress attends a book launch event (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Robin L Marshall (modified by author)

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Full name : Elizabeth Gorcey

: Elizabeth Gorcey Date of birth : 1 January 1962

: 1 January 1962 Age : 64 years old (as of 2026)

: 64 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress, producer, writer

Elizabeth Gorcey continued acting after playing Wendy Jo in Footloose. She appeared in films and television productions, including Sixteen Candles and The Twilight Zone, before expanding her work into other areas of the entertainment industry, working as a writer and producer.

The Hollywood actress is married to her husband, Martin Amiri, with whom she has a single child, Olivia Amiri. The couple has reportedly been married for over two decades.

Frances Lee McCain

Frances Lee McCain smiles in a past photo (L). The actress attends a film event in New Jersey (R). Photo: ABC, Bobby Bank (modified by author)

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Full name : Frances Lee McCain

: Frances Lee McCain Date of birth : 28 July 1944

: 28 July 1944 Age : 82 years old (as of 2026)

: 82 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress

Frances Lee McCain has enjoyed a long career in film and television after playing Ethel McCormack, Ren's mother, in Footloose. She has appeared in notable productions including Gremlins, Back to the Future, and Stand by Me. Her work across several popular films made her a familiar face to audiences throughout the 1980s and beyond.

McCain generally keeps her personal life private despite being a famous figure in the entertainment industry. She was married to actor and cinematographer Mark Wheeler, with whom she shared a long-term relationship before they divorced.

Jim Youngs

Jim Youngs (L) and a woman pose for a photo. Photo: CBS

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Full name : Jim Youngs

: Jim Youngs Date of birth : 16 October 1956

: 16 October 1956 Age : 69 years old (as of July 2026)

: 69 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actor

Jim Youngs continued acting after playing Chuck Cranston in Footloose. He appeared in several films and television productions, including The Man in the Moon and China Beach. His career also included work in television movies and guest appearances.

Youngs has maintained a relatively private personal life compared with some of his Footloose co-stars. He remains involved in acting after the 1984 film.

Lynne Mart

Lynne Marta appearing on the ABC TV special 'David Soul and Friends'. Photo: Disney General Entertainment Content

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Full name : Lynne Marta

: Lynne Marta Date of birth : 4 October 1941

: 4 October 1941 Date of death : 11 January 2024

: 11 January 2024 Profession: Actress, singer

Lynne Marta continued working as an actress after appearing as Lulu Warnicker in Footloose. She had already built a career in television before the film and went on to make appearances in various television shows and movies. Her credits included productions such as Starsky & Hutch, Charlie’s Angels, and The Love Boat.

Marta lived a relatively private life away from the spotlight in her later years. The actress died in Los Angeles on 11 January 2024 at the age of 78, leaving behind a career spanning several decades in film and television.

Timothy Scott

Timothy Scott appearing in the ABC TV movie 'The Town Bully', aka 'A Friendly, Quiet Little Town'. Photo: Craig Sjodin

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Full name : Timothy Scott

: Timothy Scott Date of birth : 20 July 1937

: 20 July 1937 Date of death : 14 June 1995

: 14 June 1995 Profession: Actor

Timothy Scott had a long career in film and television before and after his role as Andy Beamis in Footloose. He appeared in films and television shows, such as Days of Heaven, Vanishing Point, and Fried Green Tomatoes.

Scott largely kept his personal life private and continued acting for several decades. He died on 14 June 1995 at the age of 57. The actor was married to Donna Leigh Drake, and he had two children, Scott Harmon and Dean Swope.

The main cast of Footloose went on to pursue different paths after the 1984 film. Kevin Bacon became an acclaimed film and television actor, while Sarah Jessica Parker rose to global fame. John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, and Lori Singer also continued successful careers in film and television, while Chris Penn died in 2006.

Lori Singer continued acting after Footloose and appeared in films such as Warlock and Short Cuts. She also pursued her career as a professional cellist and has performed with major orchestras. Singer has largely maintained a private life away from the public spotlight.

Kevin Bacon was 24 years old when filming for Footloose began. He was born on 8 July 1958, and the film was released in 1984.

Actor Tom Cruise is often reported to have been considered for the role of Ren McCormack, but he was unavailable due to his work on All the Right Moves.

Rob Lowe was also reportedly considered for the role but was unable to take it due to scheduling issues. Kevin Bacon ultimately won the part and made it one of his signature roles.

Sarah Jessica Parker was 18 years old when Footloose was released in 1984. She was born on 25 March 1965.

Kevin Bacon performed many of his own dance scenes, but he did not do every dance move seen in the film. A stunt double and dance doubles were used for some of the more technically demanding sequences.

The main female character in the 1984 Footloose film is Ariel Moore, played by Lori Singer. She is the daughter of Reverend Shaw Moore, portrayed by John Lithgow.

Tom Cruise was not in Footloose. He was reportedly considered for the lead role of Ren McCormack, but Kevin Bacon ultimately played the character. Cruise was already gaining attention in the early 1980s and went on to star in Risky Business and Top Gun.

The Footloose cast has continued to make its mark in Hollywood and beyond decades after the 1984 film's release. While stars such as Kevin Bacon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and John Lithgow achieved major success, others pursued quieter lives and different creative ventures.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Waterboy cast then and now. After the film, the actors took different career paths, with some continuing to act while others diversified into ventures such as singing, production, and writing.

The Waterboy cast featured actors such as Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates, Henry Winkler, Jerry Reed, and Blake Clark. These actors have undergone significant transformations in their personal lives and careers.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng