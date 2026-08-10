Porsha Williams secured a seven-figure divorce settlement from Simon Guobadia after their marriage collapsed in under two years

Court documents reveal Simon transferred his interest in their shared Atlanta mansion to Porsha through a quitclaim deed

The settlement also covers a 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost and over $1.5 million in equity reimbursement from the property

Porsha Williams has walked away from her marriage to Simon Guobadia with a significant financial package, including a luxury Atlanta home, a premium vehicle and a multimillion-dollar equity payout.

Court documents obtained by TMZ confirm that the reality TV star and her ex-husband reached a seven-figure settlement that resolves all outstanding disputes between them.

The terms were confirmed under oath at an August 5 hearing, where both parties told a judge the agreement had addressed every remaining issue.

Porsha Williams secures a seven-figure divorce settlement from Simon Guobadia. Photos: Porsha Williams.

Source: Getty Images

What Porsha Williams Received in the Settlement

At the heart of the deal is the Atlanta mansion the former couple once shared. Simon transferred his ownership stake in the property to Porsha via a quitclaim deed and formally acknowledged that she is entitled to $1,568,181.63 as reimbursement for his share of the home's equity.

Beyond the property, Simon also agreed to hand over the title to a 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The settlement further grants Porsha the sole authority to refinance the home or sell it through commercially reasonable means, with no requirement for Simon or an arbitrator to be part of that process.

In her court filing, Porsha noted that Simon had already agreed to the consent order's terms ahead of the hearing.

Porsha and Simon's Brief Marriage

The couple wed in November 2022, but the union lasted roughly 15 months.

Porsha filed for divorce in February 2024, setting off legal proceedings that have now concluded with this settlement.

With all remaining matters resolved, Porsha is set to retain the Atlanta property, collect more than $1.5 million in equity reimbursement, keep the Rolls-Royce Ghost, and receive additional funds Simon agreed to pay as part of the overall agreement.

Court documents reveal Simon transferred his interest in their shared Atlanta mansion to Porsha through a quitclaim deed. Photo: Simon Guobadia.

Source: Getty Images

"I'm pleased with divorce from Simon" - Porsha Williams

Legit.ng earlier reported that Porsha Williams opened up about her divorce from her billionaire ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, in a recent interview.

The estranged couple had a lavish wedding ceremony a few years ago, with Porsha seen wearing traditional attire for the occasion. In the interview, she expressed a sense of relief that her divorce was finally behind her, stating that it had been a surreal experience.

Source: Legit.ng