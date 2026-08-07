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UAE Announces Residence Permit Requirements For Foreigners, Posts Application Fee
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UAE Announces Residence Permit Requirements For Foreigners, Posts Application Fee

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The UAE government has published the full list of documents required from foreigners applying for a residence permit in the country
  • Applicants must submit up to 8 documents, ranging from a valid passport to proof of kinship and health insurance
  • The UAE has also disclosed the exact application fee charged for a residence permit, with additional costs potentially applying beyond that amount

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The United Arab Emirates has officially outlined what foreigners need to submit when applying for a residence permit, including the exact fee charged at the point of application.

According to the UAE government, applicants are required to present a specific set of documents before a residence permit can be approved.

UAE lists residence permit requirements, posts application fee
UAE reveals residence permit requirements for foreigners, posts application fee. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Chris Jackson/Richard Sharrocks/Aqeel Ahmad Zia
Source: Getty Images

UAE residence permit

While additional requirements may arise depending on individual circumstances, the documents listed on the UAE's official website are:

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- Passport

- Personal photo

- Water or electricity bill

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- Proof of kinship (children's birth certificates)

- Birth certificates to prove children's ages

- Employment certificate

- A copy of the personal ID card

- Valid health insurance

UAE residence permit application fee

Beyond gathering the required documents, applicants must also pay a fee to process their application. The UAE charges a flat application fee of 100 AED ( N37,159).

It is worth noting that this figure covers only the application fee itself. Depending on the applicant's situation, there may be other charges payable during the process, though this article focuses solely on the stated application fee.

UAE announces residence visa fee, lists requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE outlined the requirements and application process for foreigners seeking a residence visa.

The government also explained the steps applicants must follow, the documents required, and the official residence permit fee.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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