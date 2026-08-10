MultiChoice announced plans to roll out new SuperSport channels on DStv starting August 19, 2026

The new channels include SuperSport Football Plus, SuperSport Africa, SuperSport KickOff and SuperSport Extra 2

DStv Access subscribers also gained WWE and two Trace channels as part of separate package changes in 2026

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MultiChoice has confirmed that four new SuperSport channels will go live on DStv from August 19, 2026, in a move designed to increase the volume of sports content available and manage scheduling clashes during busy competition periods.

DStv viewers will get new SuperSport channels from August 19 as MultiChoice expands sports coverage Photo: AFP

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New SuperSport Channels Explained

SuperSport Football Plus will carry premium football content, including selected UEFA Champions League fixtures.

SuperSport Africa is set to focus on South African and other continental sporting events, giving subscribers broader access to competitions from across Africa.

The remaining two additions address a persistent challenge for sports broadcasters: simultaneous match scheduling.

SuperSport KickOff will handle overflow football fixtures when multiple games kick off at the same time, while SuperSport Extra 2 will provide extra capacity for major events that clash on the same date.

Together, the four channels form part of a wider reorganisation of MultiChoice's sports offering on the DStv platform.

DStv Access Package Also Grows

Separately, DStv Access, mostly for South African subscribers have already seen their package expand this year. WWE was added on channel 128, Trace Gospel on channel 322, and Trace Ngoma on channel 326, giving lower-tier subscribers more variety beyond their existing line-up.

MultiChoice also made all 51 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup available live to DStv Access and higher-tier subscribers. The tournament wrapped up on July 19, 2026, with Spain claiming the title.

The August channel rollout is expected to give DStv viewers greater flexibility when following football and other sports, particularly during weeks when several competitions run at the same time.

DStv's latest channel changes come as MultiChoice continues to expand content available to subscribers. Photo: Nasyr

Source: Getty Images

MultiChoice makes decision on DStv subscription prices

Good news for subscribers as MultiChoice has confirmed that DStv subscription prices will remain unchanged in 2026, a change from its usual annual price adjustments.

The move is part of the company's efforts to win back lost subscribers amid challenges from streaming services.

Confirming the decision, Willington Ngwepe, Multichoice CEO South Africa, said:

“We will not be having an inflation adjustment to pricing. So we’ll keep the prices flat again in appreciation of the circumstances that we are in."

DStv subscribers retain access to 12 channels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DStv customers across Africa would continue watching 12 popular television channels following a new distribution deal between Canal+ and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The agreement prevented the channels, which include CNN International and Cartoon Network, from being removed from the DStv platform on January 1, 2026, after negotiations between both companies had reached an impasse.

Canal+ announced on Tuesday, December 30, that the multi-year agreement covering several territories would further strengthen its existing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Source: Legit.ng