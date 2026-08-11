17-year-old beauty influencer Sofia Murillo boarded a sightseeing helicopter in Rio de Janeiro with her mother and grandmother

The helicopter went down in a remote wooded area and burst into flames, killing all four people on board, including the pilot

Sofia's uncle and his family were waiting at the hangar for their turn when they learned about the crash from news reports

A dream holiday turned into heartbreak for a Colombian family vacationing in Brazil, after 17-year-old beauty influencer Sofia Murillo, her mother Wendy Manrique, and her grandmother Rocio Cubillos died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

The family had booked a 20-minute scenic flight over the city to view the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue. Because the aircraft could only carry three passengers at a time, the group split up.

Reactions as popular influencer Sofia Murillo dies with her mother and grandmother in a Brazilian helicopter crash. Photo credit@Sofiichic

Source: Instagram

Sofia, her mother, and grandmother took the first flight at around 11 a.m., while her uncle, his wife, and their 15-year-old daughter stayed behind at the hangar to await the next trip. Pilot Alessandro Rocha was also aboard the doomed aircraft.

The helicopter went down in a remote, densely wooded area and burst into flames shortly after take-off, complicating rescue and recovery efforts.

All four people on board were killed. Sofia's uncle said the family discovered what had happened not through an official notification, but from news reports while they were still waiting at the hangar.

Tour company defends safety record

The tour operator maintained that the helicopter's maintenance was up to date, that the business held the required operating permit, and that the pilot was properly licensed.

Fans mourn as popular influencer Sofia Murillo dies with family in helicopter crash. Photo credit@sofiichi

Source: Instagram

The crash is still under investigation. One commenter on social media, however, claimed that civil defence authorities had issued a warning about strong winds in Rio before the flight departed.

Sofia had built a following of more than 250,000 across Instagram and TikTok, where she regularly shared beauty tips and cosmetic reviews with her audience. Her last post went live three days before the crash.

The tragedy also drew comparisons to the death of musician Oliver Tree, who died in a separate helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro less than two months earlier.

Here is the Instagram post about the tragic death of Sofia, her mother, and grandmother below:

What fans are saying

@peekaboopixie commented:

"3 generations. I wonder if the pilot had a medical emergency? My prayers are with the families."

@josenxx4 wrote:

"Moral of the story no more helicopter rides in Brazil 🇧🇷"

@khiii_baby reacted:

"All these plane/ helicopter crashes."

@mayavamp said:

"I could never ride a helicopter after Kobe died"

@scaccia.joshua shared:

"This is why I'm never riding in a helicopter how many ppl are gonna keep dying in these helicopters?"

@sh1fted_standards wrote:

"When yall gonna learn to stop playin with helicopters. Ain't been in one since Kobe."

@prix_marx_bacc added:

"It was here in Rio 🇧🇷 There was a Civil Defense warning about strong winds before the flight, yet the pilot went ahead anyway."

Cause of Daveigh Chase's death surfaces

Legit.ng had reported that what led to the death of former child actress Daveigh Chase has been revealed, as fans continue to mourn her untimely death at 35.

The actress had passed away a few days before the end of June, and an investigation into her unexpected death reportedly took place before the official cause was announced. Many were taken aback after seeing what led to her death, as they asked questions and speculated about the movie industry.

Source: Legit.ng