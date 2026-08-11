Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy opened up about his close friendship with Peter Okoye amid the ongoing Okoye family feud

Stonebwoy revealed Peter shared the full story with him privately, and the way it was told convinced him immediately

The singer sent Peter a personal text message, praising him for staying silent for years before finally speaking out

Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy has weighed in on the bitter dispute tearing through the Okoye family, declaring his full support for Peter Okoye and sharing that he has known the details of the situation long before the story went public.

Speaking in an interview shared on Instagram, the Ghanaian dancehall star explained that his bond with Peter runs deeper than most people know. He recalled first connecting with Mr P over a phone call while he was in France, and said the relationship grew into a genuine friendship over time.

Reactions as Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy weighs in on Peter, Paul, and Jude’s messy feud. Photo credit@stonebwoy/@psquares/@judeengees

Source: Instagram

"From when I met Mr P in person, I've always admired him as a star, him as a person," Stonebwoy said.

He also noted that being a twin himself gave him a unique emotional lens through which to view the situation.

Stonebwoy says Peter Okoye never bad-mouthed his brothers

What struck the singer most was not just what Peter told him, but how he told it. According to Stonebwoy, when Peter opened up about what he was going through, there was no bitterness or name-calling in his account.

Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy speaks about his closeness with Peter Okoye. Photo credit@stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

"When he was telling me, he was not pinning his brothers negatively. All the time he was telling the story, there was no part that he, even in the narration, would say they're wicked or they're bad. Nobody inside the story, he's just sharing what is happening to him and what he is going through."

That tone, Stonebwoy said, was what sealed his belief. He added that Peter had kept quiet about the situation for years, and that the restraint alone spoke volumes about his character.

"I'm happy. I texted him yesterday. "I just want to tell you how happy I am that the world sees you for who you are. You were so pure and hot that you have still been covering for your brothers."

He rounded off with a pointed reflection: "Blood doesn't make family. Loyalty and true love do."

Here is the Instagram video of Stonebwoy speaking about his relationship with Peter Okoye below:

Fans across social media responded strongly to the singer's remarks:

@nyonga01 wrote:

"I reject every Judas in my life. Amen"

@johnoris9 commented:

"God bless you for your voice Stonebwoy"

@victor__edwyn said:

"Blood makes you relatives, loyalty and Love makes you family."

@quency4real shared:

"Awwwn no one has ever spoke one bad about him that shows he's really a good man."

@phreshponline wrote:

"I say na from the day wey this matter start many years ago, I dun begin believe and stand with Peter. If you have been in a certain position in life you'd relate with that dude so much. I love Psquare so much, but make Peter no gree for anybody!!"

@chimamakablessingchimamaka added:

"And then there's a passerby named Vincent Okoye that happens to know everything."

Peter Okoye shares rare certificate amid feud

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Nigerian music star Peter Okoye had resurfaced online, showing the singer confidently claiming that he is the only member of the Okoye family with a music certificate.

The video had re-emerged amid the growing feud between Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, and their elder brother Jude Okoye, which has continued to generate reactions on social media.

As the clip gained traction, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many expressing support for the P-Square star and weighing in on the ongoing family drama.

Source: Legit.ng