The topic of Parker Posey’s husband remains a mystery, since the actress has never tied the knot. However, her dating history includes several high-profile relationships, including those with Ryan Adams and Stuart Townsend. Discover what her dating life looks like.

Full name Parker Christian Posey Nickname Queen of the Indies Gender Female Date of birth 8 November 1968 Age 56 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, USA Current residence New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Chris Posey Mother Lynda Patton Siblings 1 Marital status Single School North Carolina School of the Arts College State University of New York at Purchase Profession Actress Instagram @itsparkerposey

Who is Parker Posey’s husband?

Parker Posey has never married. She has dated several notable men, though many details remain private.

Parker Posey’s dating history

Posey has been romantically connected to musicians, actors, and writers over the years. Below is a summary of her known relationships, alleged and confirmed.

Zach Leary

Zach Leary standing in front of the California Men’s Colony prison in 2024. Photo: @zachlearydrome on Instagram (modified by author)

Parker Posey was reportedly in a relationship with Zach Leary, son of psychologist Timothy Leary. However, the timeline and details of their relationship remain undisclosed.

Thomas Beller

Posey allegedly dated author and editor Thomas Beller. However, specifics about their relationship, including duration and context, are not publicly documented.

Stuart Townsend (1997–1998)

Stuart Townsend arrives at a screening of Freestyle Releasing's "Sharkwater Extinction" at the ArcLight Hollywood in 2019. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Posey and Irish actor Stuart Townsend reportedly dated from December 1997 to February 1998. Parker and the renowned actor's relationship lasted approximately two months.

Christopher Jaymes (2000)

Christopher Jaymes poses in 2005. Photo: Denise Truscello

In 2000, Posey had a brief encounter with actor and musician Christopher Jaymes. Details about their relationship are limited, but it is mentioned in dating profiles.

Ryan Adams (2003–2004)

Ryan Adams performs in concert on the first day of week one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in 2017. Photo: Gary Miller

Posey dated musician Ryan Adams from August 2003 to January 2004. Their relationship lasted about five months. In a 2023 interview with Vulture, Posey reflected on past relationships, including Adams, stating:

These lines have been crossed for centuries. For centuries! Artists, a lot of them who are men, are very uncomfortable with their feminine side. That's why they make music. Do they have unhealthy relationships with women? Absolutely. And do they treat them badly? Yes.

Craig Ferguson (2007–2008)

Craig Ferguson participates in "The Red Nose Day Special - Season 2 in 2026. Photo: NBC

Posey and Scottish-American television host and comedian Craig Ferguson allegedly dated from 2007 to 2008. Their relationship lasted approximately one year and they went separate ways.

Keanu Reeves (2008)

Keanu Reeves attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" at TCL Chinese Theatre in 2024. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

In March 2008, Posey was rumoured to have dated actor Keanu Reeves. Neither party confirmed the relationship publicly, but it is noted in online listings.

Is Parker McKenna Posey in a relationship now?

Parker McKenna Posey has kept her romantic life out of the spotlight, and there are no confirmed reports of a current partner. The prominent actress, known for her ties to New York City, spoke more openly about her relationship with solitude than with any one person. In a 2022 interview with The New Yorker, Posey explained:

When I think about New York and New Yorkers, we have a relationship already to the city, and that really feeds me a lot. And I feel like I'm always, you know, in relationship to it. That sounds so cheesy. I guess I'm just at a place now where I don't mind being alone at all. I'm not the first woman living alone in New York, you know?

FAQs

Who is Parker Posey? She is an American actress known for her roles in Party Girl, The House of Yes, and Dazed and Confused. Is Parker Posey in a relationship? She has not publicly confirmed any recent relationship. Does Parker Posey have a daughter? No, Parker Posey does not have a daughter. Who has dated Parker Posey? The actress has been linked to several public figures, including Keanu Reeves, Ryan Adams, Craig Ferguson, and Stuart Townsend. Who is Parker Posey's baby daddy? Given that she does not have a child, the actress does not have a baby daddy. Where does Parker Posey live? She lives in New York City and often speaks about her strong connection to the city.

Parker Posey remains one of the most respected talents in independent cinema, with a career marked by originality and charm. While fans frequently inquire about Parker Posey’s husband, she has never married and prefers to keep her romantic life private.

