A look at Commando cast then and now: the cast's evolution over the decades

The Commando cast helped shape one of the most iconic action films of the 1980s. Many actors, like Vernon Wells and Alyssa Milano, went on to appear in major films and TV series, while Schwarzenegger briefly stepped into politics before returning to acting. Discover what the Commando cast members are up to now.

Commando cast members.

Key takeaways

The film was shot in Los Angeles, including famous spots like Sherman Oaks Galleria.

including famous spots like Sherman Oaks Galleria. Alyssa Milano was 12 years old when she starred in Commando (1985).

when she starred in (1985). Arnold Schwarzenegger became Governor of California and later returned to film with roles in FUBAR and Kung Fury 2.

and later returned to film with roles in FUBAR and Kung Fury 2. Alyssa Milano became a TV star in Charmed and an activist with a strong presence in American politics.

in and an activist with a strong presence in American politics. Vernon Wells continued acting in sci-fi and action films.

Commando cast members

The Commando cast brought together iconic action stars and rising talents of the 1980s. Arnold Schwarzenegger led the film as the unstoppable John Matrix. Alongside him were Rae Dawn Chong, Vernon Wells, and a young Alyssa Milano. Here are the main Commando cast members and where they are now.

1. Arnold Schwarzenegger as John Matrix

Arnold Schwarzenegger then (L) and now (R).

Date of birth: 30 July 1947

30 July 1947 Place of birth: Thal, Austria

Thal, Austria Age: 78 years old (as of April 2025)

78 years old (as of April 2025) Age during filming: 38

In Commando, Schwarzenegger portrays Col. John Matrix, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces colonel whose daughter is kidnapped.

Over the next four decades, Schwarzenegger became an action icon; his post-Commando films include Predator (1987), Total Recall (1990), True Lies (1994) and comedic hits like Twins (1988) and Kindergarten Cop (1990). He also starred in Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and the Expendables series (2012–2014).

Schwarzenegger entered politics in 2003, winning the California recall election. He served two terms as governor (2003–2011) before returning to acting in 2011. Schwarzenegger also founded the R20 Regions of Climate Action in 2011 and co-launched the Austrian World Summit climate forum in 2017.

The legendary actor married journalist Maria Shriver in 1986, with whom he had four children. However, they separated in 2011. He has since been in a long-term relationship with physical therapist Heather Milligan. Schwarzenegger remains active in public life and often appears at fitness expos and film events.

2. Dan Hedaya as Arius

Dan Hedaya then (L), and now (R).

Date of birth: 24 July 1940

24 July 1940 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Age: 84 years old (as of April 2025)

84 years old (as of April 2025) Age during filming: 45 years old

In Commando, Dan played General Ernesto Arius, a corrupt ex-dictator who kidnaps Matrix’s daughter to force Matrix into a political assassination. He is best known for supporting roles in numerous films, such as The Addams Family (1991, as lawyer Tully Addams), Benny & Joon (1993), and Clueless (1995, as Cher’s father, Mel Horowitz).

Hedaya continues acting in film and television character roles. In 2021, he had a featured part as a sheriff in the indie horror movie Slapface. The actor has been married twice (first in the 1970s, and later to actress Judith Kahan, ending in 1989) and has two children.

3. Vernon Wells as Bennett

Vernon Wells then (L) and now (R).

Date of birth: 31 December 1945

31 December 1945 Place of birth : Rushworth, Victoria, Australia

: Rushworth, Victoria, Australia Age: 79 years old (as of April 2025)

79 years old (as of April 2025) Age during filming: 40 years old

Vernon Wells is an Australian actor born on 31 December 1945. In Commando, he played Captain/Lt. Simon Peter Bennett, a former comrade of Matrix’s who faked his death and joined the mercenaries to exact revenge on Matrix.

After Commando, Wells appeared in genre films and TV. He co-starred in John Hughes’s comedy, Weird Science (1985), and Innerspace (1987). In the 2000s, he found a cult following as the main villain “Ransik” in the children’s series Power Rangers Time Force (2001–2002).

He was married to Kymberli Ann Weed from 1988–1991. Vernon largely retired from major screen roles but occasionally attends fan conventions.

4. David Patrick Kelly as Sully

David Patrick Kelly then (L) and now (R).

Date of birth: 23 January 1951

23 January 1951 Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, USA

Detroit, Michigan, USA Age: 74 years old (as of April 2025)

74 years old (as of April 2025) Age during filming: 34 years old

David Patrick Kelly is an American actor and musician. In Commando, he played Sully, a former soldier in Arius’s employ who pursues Matrix and is killed in a car chase.

Kelly first gained notice as Luther, leader of the Rogues in The Warriors (1979). His other film roles include The Crow (1994), Last Man Standing (1996), and playing President Harry Truman in Flags of Our Fathers (2006). Kelly continues to act in film, TV, and theatre.

He has appeared in series like American Horror Story and Law & Order in recent years. Kelly married playwright Juliana Francis on 14 August 2005, in New York. The couple has one daughter born in 2008.

5. Alyssa Milano as Jenny Matrix

Alyssa Milano and Arnold Schwarzenegger then (L) and now (R).

Date of birth: 19 December 1972

19 December 1972 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Age : 52 years old (as of April 2025)

: 52 years old (as of April 2025) Age during filming: 12 years old

Alyssa Jayne Milano is an American actress and activist born on 19 December 1972. While acting Commando, she was 12 years old. The child actress plays Jenny Matrix, the spirited daughter of Schwarzenegger kidnapped by Arius's mercenaries.

Milano became famous as a child star on television. She portrayed Samantha Micelli on the sitcom Who’s the Boss? (1984–1992) starting at age 11, and released several pop music albums in Japan during that time.

As an adult, she played Jennifer Mancini on Melrose Place (1997–1998) and starred as Phoebe Halliwell on the series Charmed (1998–2006). Later TV roles include My Name Is Earl (2007–2008), Mistresses (2013–2014), Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later (2017), and Insatiable (2018–2019).

Milano is also a vocal social activist. She campaigns for causes including women’s rights, health care, and voting rights, and frequently appears at charitable events. Milano married musician David Bugliari in 2009. They have two children: son Milo (born August 2011) and daughter Elizabella Dylan (born September 2014).

6. Rae Dawn Chong as Cindy

Rae Dawn Chong then (L) and now (R).

Date of birth: 28 February 1961

28 February 1961 Place of birth: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Age: 64 years old (as of April 2025)

64 years old (as of April 2025) Age during filming: 24 years old

Rae Dawn Chong is a Canadian-American actress and producer born on 28 February 1961. In Commando, she portrayed Cindy, an off-duty stewardess who aids Matrix after witnessing a murder by one of Arius’s men. Chong is the daughter of the famous comedian Tommy Chong. She gained early acclaim after winning Canada’s Genie Award for her debut in Quest for Fire (1981).

During the 1980s, Chong starred in Beat Street (1984), Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple (1985), and the comedy Soul Man (1986). She also had roles in American Flyers (1985) and appeared on TV in series like Tales from the Darkside (1990).

Chong has been married three times (to Owen Baylis, actor C. Thomas Howell in 1989–90, and Nathan Ulrich in 2011–14) and has one daughter.

7. Bill Duke as Cooke

Bill Duke then (L) and now (R).

Date of birth: 26 February 1943

26 February 1943 Place of birth: Poughkeepsie, New York, USA

Poughkeepsie, New York, USA Age: 82 years old (as of April 2025)

82 years old (as of April 2025) Age during filming: 42 years old

William Henry "Bill" Duke Jr. is an actor and film director from Poughkeepsie, New York. In Commando (age 42), he plays Cooke, a former Green Beret hired by Arius.

Duke co-starred with Schwarzenegger again in Predator (1987) and also appeared in American Gigolo (1980) and Bird on a Wire (1990). In the 1990s, he had roles in Menace II Society (1993) and Payback (1999). As per his IMDb profile, his other notable film appearances are shared below:

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

(2006) Mandy (2018).

(2018). Black Lightning (2018–2021).

As a director, Duke has worked on the below projects:

The Killing Floor (1984)

(1984) A Rage in Harlem (1991)

(1991) Deep Cover (1992)

(1992) Sister Act 2 (1993)

Duke has been married to author Shelia P. Moses since 2006.

8. Charles Meshack as Enriquez

Charles Meshack from Commando.

Date of birth: 27 January 1945

27 January 1945 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 61 years old (at the time of death in 2006)

61 years old (at the time of death in 2006) Age during filming: 40 years old

Charles Culmer Meshack played Henriques, a mercenary guard whom Matrix dispatches early in Commando. After Commando, Meshack appeared in films such as Action Jackson (1988) and Child’s Play 2 (1990). He was married to Josephine German. Unfortunately, Meshack passed away on 5 October 2006.

9. James Olson as Major General Franklin Kirby

Major General Franklin Kirby.

Date of birth: 25 September 1946

25 September 1946 Place of birth: Buffalo, New York, USA

Buffalo, New York, USA Age: 76 years old (at the time of death in 2023)

76 years old (at the time of death in 2023) Age during filming: 41 years old

James Olson played Lawson, another of Arius’s mercenary lieutenants. Snyder’s face became familiar as a supporting actor in several films and TV shows.

James is noted for roles in Firestarter (1984) and Cruel Intentions (1999). He has also guest-starred on numerous TV series, including NYPD Blue, Law & Order, and American Horror Story.

Olson continued working in film and television after Commando. He appeared in projects like Firestarter, Cruel Intentions, Universal Soldier: The Return, and Catch Me If You Can. He also guest-starred in shows like NYPD Blue and ER. Unfortunately, James passed away in 2023 at the age of 76.

10. Robert Lee Minor as Jackson

Robert Lee Minor as Jackson.

Date of birth: 1 January 1944

1 January 1944 Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, USA

Birmingham, Alabama, USA Age: 81 years old (as of April 2025)

81 years old (as of April 2025) Age during filming: 44 years old

Robert Lee "Bob" Minor is an American stunt performer and actor. He appeared in Commando as Private Jackson while also serving as a stuntman in the film.

Bob is best known as a stunt double for African-American action stars. Early in his career, he performed stunts in dozens of 1970s films, including Live and Let Die (1973), Cleopatra Jones (1973), and Detroit 9000 (1973).

As an actor, he appeared on TV shows like Starsky & Hutch and Wonder Woman. Bob Minor married Yolanda in 2010, and they have two children.

How old was Alyssa Milano in the movie Commando?

Alyssa Milano was 12 years old when she appeared in Commando, which was released in 1985.

Where did they film Commando?

Commando was filmed primarily in Los Angeles, California, USA, with locations like Mt. Baldy, Chapman Ranch, Mulholland Drive, and the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

The Commando cast delivered a thrilling performance that helped define 80s action cinema. Their chemistry and energy made each scene stand out, especially during the film's high-stakes battles. The majority of the actors proceeded with their acting careers, while some have retired.

