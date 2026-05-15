The death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has triggered an increased interest in kidney cancer and its causal agents

In a statement posted on Alexx's Instagram page, the actor's family disclosed that he died in Lagos after struggling with advanced metastatic kidney cancer

In a recent release, a medical doctor educated the public on some warning symptoms of kidney cancer that people should not take for granted

Doctor Amusa Ayobola, known on Facebook as Doctor Hayor Cares, has stressed the need for people to care for their kidneys, noting that they are a vital organ.

The doctor's expert advice on kidney care comes after the demise of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who lost the battle to advanced metastatic kidney cancer on May 11 at Evercare Hospital, Lagos.

Doctor Amusa Ayobola shares some warning signs of kidney cancer after Alexx Ekubo's death. Photo Credit: Doctor Hayor Cares, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo: Warning signs of kidney cancer

Kidney cancer (specifically renal cell carcinoma) is a relatively uncommon but increasing malignancy in Nigeria, which accounts for 0.3% to 2.3% of all adult cancers, with an estimated incidence of roughly 0.3 per 100,000 population, and it is ranked 20th among cancers in Nigeria.

A Lippincott Home publication showed that one study noted a 37.2% mortality rate among patients, often due to late presentation.

Dr Amusa, in a Facebook post on May 14, highlighted warning signs of kidney cancer that people should not ignore. In this article, Legit.ng enumerated them. The signs she mentioned are as follows:

1. Blood in the urine.

2. Persistent side or lower back pain.

3. Unexplained weight loss.

4. Fatigue or swelling.

The doctor further highlighted some risk factors of kidney cancer that people should take note of, reiterating her warning that the signs should not be ignored.

According to Dr Amusa, early detection could save one's life. In her words:

"Some risk factors include smoking, high blood pressure, obesity, long-term misuse of certain pain medications, and high-dose radiotherapy.

"Don’t ignore the signs.

"Early detection can save your life. So, do not ignore the symptoms."

Alexx Ekubo: Doctor mentions general cancer signs

Reacting to Alexx's death, Aproko Doctor, a health influencer, also shared some warning cancer signs people should note.

According to Aproko Doctor, the four major cancer signs are persistent tiredness, unexplained weight loss, changes in physical appearance linked to the illness, and pain that refuses to go away.

"If this guy had known the signs early enough—that he was always feeling tired, the unexplained weight loss, the pain that will not go away—maybe he would have gone to the hospital sooner," Aproko Doctor said.

Doctor Amusa Ayobola states early detection of kidney cancer could save one's life. Photo Credit: Doctor Hayor Cares, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a doctor based in the UK had listed six major causes of liver cancer following Alexx Ekubo's death.

Lady whose brother died of kidney cancer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who lost her brother to kidney cancer had in a video mentioned two signs to watch out for.

The lady, @londonhughesy, took to her TikTok page to raise awareness of the disease's symptoms, which she said are often overlooked. According to the lady, her brother was a healthy-looking man who stood at 6'4" before the illness took its toll. She explained that he had a "hollow" cough that lasted for months without any cold or flu symptoms.

She further explained that her brother, like many men, was hesitant to visit the hospital and continued working even while his health deteriorated. The video has gained significant attention following the death of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who also battled advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng