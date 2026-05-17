Rt. Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi emerges as APC's consensus candidate for the 2027 elections

Governor Umar Bago's support is pivotal for Abdullahi's commitment to effective representation

Abdullahi emphasises unity and peace among party members, urging supporters to avoid division

Member representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi, has expressed gratitude to leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his emergence as the party’s consensus candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Abdullahi, who also serves as Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, while speaking with Legit.ng on Sunday, May 17, described the development as a major responsibility and a strong endorsement of his leadership and representation within the constituency.

Top Lawmaker Reacts After Emerging APC Consensus Candidate for 2027

Source: Twitter

Lawmaker praises Governor Umar Bago for support

The federal lawmaker specifically commended Niger state Governor Umar Mohammed Bago for the role he played in the consensus arrangement. He said the governor’s confidence and continued support had strengthened his resolve to serve the people more effectively.

According to him, Governor Bago’s encouragement over the years has motivated him to continue promoting the interests of Niger State at the National Assembly and within the wider political landscape.

Traditional rulers and stakeholders acknowledged

Abdullahi also extended appreciation to traditional rulers, religious leaders and political stakeholders across Bida, Gbako and Katcha for their guidance and support throughout the consultation process leading to the consensus decision.

He singled out the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, as well as other district and village heads, for what he described as their commitment to peace, unity and political stability within the constituency.

Consensus arrangement described as collective victory

The lawmaker said the emergence of a consensus candidate reflected unity and political maturity among APC members and aspirants in the constituency. He praised other aspirants for embracing dialogue and prioritising party cohesion over personal ambition.

“He described the development as a collective victory for the APC and the entire constituency, stressing that the spirit of unity, maturity and sacrifice demonstrated by all parties involved remains highly commendable and worthy of emulation.”

Supporters urged to avoid mockery and division

Abdullahi appealed to his supporters not to ridicule or insult other political actors over the outcome of the consultations. He stressed that the consensus arrangement was designed to strengthen harmony within the party rather than create division.

He noted that maintaining peace and mutual respect among party members would remain essential as preparations intensify ahead of the next general election cycle.

Lawmaker pledges continued development projects

The APC candidate assured residents of Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency that he would continue pursuing quality representation, impactful constituency projects and humanitarian interventions.

He also pledged to work with stakeholders across political and social divides to sustain development, unity and peace across the constituency.

Abdullahi reaffirmed his loyalty to the leadership of Governor Umar Bago and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressing support for both the state government’s agenda and the federal administration’s Renewed Hope programme.

He also prayed for continued peace, prosperity and unity in Niger State and Nigeria, while urging constituents to remain committed to collective progress and cooperation

Benjamin Kalu secures return ticket

Previoualy, Legit.ng reported that Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, has again emerged as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State in the 2027 general elections after securing a return ticket of the party in the Saturday primary, Saturday, May 16.

This came amid the rumour that the federal lawmaker has dropped his governorship ambition in the 2027 elections and has settled to return to the national assembly in the election instead.

Source: Legit.ng