John William McDonald: what happened to Eartha Kitt's ex-husband?

John William McDonald was an American businessman and real estate investor. He is popularly known as Eartha Kitt's ex-husband. Kitt was an American singer, actress, comedian, dancer, and activist. But what is the story of her ex-husband, John William McDonald?

American singer and actress Eartha Kitt (L) with her husband John William McDonald (R) in 1962. Photo: Steve Lewis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

John William McDonald was one of the veterans who defended America in the Korean War. He has captivated the interest of many due to his relationship with Eartha Kitt. Eartha was a renowned sensational singer and actress. Although their marriage was short-lived, Jogn's name always appears when the singer is mentioned.

Profile summary

Real name John William McDonald Nickname Bill McDonald Gender Male Date of birth 12 April 1923 Age 82 years old (as of 2005) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Eartha Kitt Children 1 Profession Businessman, real estate investor

John William McDonald's biography

The American entrepreneur was born on 12 April 1923 in Los Angeles, Califonia, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity with German-Irish roots.

Is John William McDonald still alive?

The war veteran passed away on 12 May 2005 at the age of 82 years in Los Angeles, Califonia, United States. His ex-wife, Eartha, passed away from colon cancer three years later, on 25 December 2008, in Weston, Connecticut, United States.

Top-5 facts about John William McDonald. Photo: Brettmann/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Career

John William McDonald was a businessman and a real estate investor. He is widely known as Eartha Kitt's ex-husband. John participated in defending America in the Korean War and retired from the US Army after the war.

What is John William McDonald's net worth?

The late American real estate investor's net worth remains a mystery. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his ex-wife Eartha Kitt's alleged net worth at death was around $4 million.

John William McDonald and Eartha Kitt's relationship

The veteran soldier became Eartha Kitt's husband on 6 July 1960. The two met through a mutual friend, Bob Dix, in 1957 in Las Vegas. Kitt's career was on the rise at the time while John was still a student. Before dating John, the American singer was romantically linked with famous people like Orson Welles, Arthur Loew Jr., Charles Revson, and John Barry Ryan III.

One year into their marriage, the couple welcomed their first and only child, Kitt McDonald, popularly known as Kitt Shapiro. Kitt was born on 26 November 1961 and was baptised in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

American singer Eartha Kitt (1927 - 2008) with her daughter Kitt, aged six, in their room at the Carlton Towers Hotel in London, October 1968. Photo: Joe Bangay (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

John William and Eartha Kitt's union did not last long, and they separated after four years. The couple's divorce was finalised in 1964. Since their daughter was two years old, John had to pay $100 monthly for child support.

What happened to John William McDonald?

John retired from the US Army after the Korean War because he sustained severe injuries. As such, he underwent 25 surgeries before becoming a businessman and a real estate investor.

FAQs

Who is John William McDonald? He was an American entrepreneur and real estate investor. What was John William McDonald's age? The war veteran was reportedly 82 years old when he passed away in 2005. Why is John William McDonald famous? He is widely known as Eartha Kitt's ex-husband. Who was Eartha Kitt? She was a Hollywood actress, singer, comedian and activist. How long was Eartha Kitt married to John McDonald? The duo were married for about four years, from 1960 to 1964. Why did Eartha Kitt leave her husband? According to the divorce papers filed, Eartha cited "mental cruelty" as the reason for the separation. The singer won the case and was granted $100 monthly as child support from John. Who is John William McDonald's daughter? Kitt McDonald, also known by many as Kitt Shapiro, is John William McDonald. She was born on 26 November 1961.

John William McDonald was an American businessman who became a household name due to his connection to Eartha Kitt, a renowned singer, actress, comedian, and activist. They married and had a daughter.

Legit.ng published an article about Peta Gibb's biography. Peta Gibb is an Australian professional teacher, vocalist, and musician. She is widely known as Andy Gibb's only child. Gibb is an American-Australian singer and songwriter Andy Gibb, the younger brother of the Bee Gees band members.

Peta Gibb was born on 25 January 1978 to Andrew Roy Gibb and Kim Reeder. Andy Gibb passed away when Peta was ten years old. Her family is in the entertainment industry, including her dad's brothers Maurice, Robin, and Barry Gibb, who are part of the Bee Gees. Find out more about Andy Gibb's daughter and where she is today.

Source: Legit.ng