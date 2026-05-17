A young man got people talking after sharing a video that shows a clear view of the church owned by popular Nigerian pastor, Bishop Oyedepo

The video posted by the individual shows the inside of the church and other parts of the building still under construction, where wonders could be seen

The video captured the attention of many people online, who took to the comment section of the post to speak about the size of the big church

A young Nigerian man got people talking on social media after he shared a video that shows a very clear view of The Ark Auditorium, an over 100k-capacity structure owned by Bishop Oyedepo.

The individual posted the clip on his page and attached a picture of the popular pastor.

Video of Bishop Oyedepo’s massive 100,000-seat auditorium stirs reactions online. Photo Source: Twitter/yL_IN_LAGOS, Facebook/Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Source: Twitter

Man posts video of Oyedepo's church

The video he shared shows the interior of the 100k-capacity Ark Auditorium and other sides still under construction.

@yL_IN_LAGOS post on his media page:

“Clear view of The Ark Auditorium over 100k capacity owned by Bishop Oyedepo.”

Man shares clear video of Bishop Oyedepo’s 100,000-seater Ark Auditorium under construction. Photo Source: Twitter/yL_IN_LAGOS

Source: Twitter

The auditorium is expected to include restrooms, parking spaces, and many other important facilities.

The video he shared, which shows the inside of the church still under construction, has gotten the attention of many people who took to the comment section to speak about the size of the church.

Reactions as man posts video of auditorium

@HenryLeonard05 added:

"I need to know what growth this will add to the economy of the country ? We so blinded with religion in this country."

@GOjiabu10004 shared:

"This man dey build camp nou for ota."

@abahgar noted:

"Omo this thing pass football stadium 🏟 o. Where he will be selling lies to gullible people."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady expressed joy after meeting Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide.

She shared a video of their brief encounter, where she knelt, gave him her book, and spoke with him, while he prayed for her and asked about her work.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady recalled a dramatic moment in her secondary school when Bishop David Oyedepo visited in a helicopter. She said teachers became excited and even knelt around the aircraft.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man sparked reactions on social media after sharing his opinion that Nigeria could function better if Bishop David Oyedepo became president. He praised the cleric’s leadership qualities and structure, while others disagreed and said being a pastor does not guarantee success in leading a country.

Man shares mum’s experience in Oyedepo’s school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man said his mother worked as a teacher at Bishop David Oyedepo’s school for 10 years.

He said she was paid as low as N25,000, and her highest salary was N60,000, even though students pay a lot of money every term. This caused many people to react online.

Source: Legit.ng