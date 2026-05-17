African football fans have welcomed a partial reprieve after the United States confirmed it will waive visa deposit requirements for selected nations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The waiver applies to supporters from Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia who purchased tickets and registered through FIFA’s facilitation system by April 15, 2026

Despite the relief, many African fans still face challenges including strict conditions, high travel costs and soaring ticket prices

Supporters from Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia have been granted partial relief after the United States confirmed it will waive the visa deposit requirement for eligible ticket holders travelling to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The waiver applies only to fans who purchased tickets and registered via FIFA’s visa facilitation system by April 15, 2026.

African fans celebrate visa relief as the United States waives deposit requirements for selected nations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US assistant secretary of state for consular affairs Mora Namdar said: “We are waiving visa bonds for qualified fans who bought World Cup tickets.”

Strict conditions for exemption

According to Bussiness Insider, the exemption is not automatic. Fans must have registered through FIFA’s online FIFA Pass system by April 15 to benefit. This system was introduced to speed up visa appointments for confirmed ticket holders ahead of the tournament, which will take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

FIFA described the move as part of its collaboration with US authorities to deliver a successful, record-breaking and unforgettable global event.

Conditional relief for Ivory Coast and Senegal

Despite the waiver, fans from Ivory Coast and Senegal may still face restrictions due to the US travel ban and missed visa application deadlines. This means some supporters may not qualify for entry even if they hold valid tickets.

African fans continue to face barriers such as slow visa processing, high travel costs and soaring ticket prices. Resale markets have shown Category 3 seats for some matches climbing above $30,000, raising concerns about accessibility.

The tournament itself adds further complexity, with African teams spread across all three host nations. Only Algeria, Cape Verde and Morocco will play their group-stage matches entirely in the US, while others will require additional visas for Canada or Mexico.

A record 10 African sides will take part in the finals, but affordability and mobility remain major obstacles for supporters hoping to attend matches in person.

While the visa deposit waiver offers some relief, affordability and mobility remain pressing issues. With African teams spread across three host nations, many supporters will need additional visas and face high costs to follow their teams.

Despite the exemption, African supporters face challenges with strict conditions, high travel costs and soaring ticket prices. Photo credit: PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Countries Nigerians can visit without visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian passport holders now enjoy expanded travel access as 45 countries permit entry without a pre-arranged visa, according to a recent update released by Visaindex.

The change is expected to reduce travel barriers, simplify documentation processes, and open more doors for tourism, trade, and personal travel. As reported by Nation, out of the 45 destinations, 27 allow full visa-free entry, while others operate visa-on-arrival systems or require an Electronic Travel Authorisation depending on national immigration rules.

Source: Legit.ng