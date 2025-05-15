It was a supernatural horror miniseries released in 1990, based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel and directed by Tommy Lee Wallace. The story follows seven outcasts who band together to fight a shape-shifting demon disguised as a clown. But what happened to the It cast? While a few members have sadly passed away, many are still active in the entertainment industry.

Where are the It cast now?

Some of the It cast are still active in the entertainment industry, while others have transitioned to other careers. Even though some of them passed away, they are still remembered for the role they played in It and other films. Below is a closer look at the It cast then and now.

1. Harry Anderson as Richie Tozier

Harry Anderson during the premiere of It on November 15, 1990 (L). Harry Anderson performs during The Nobelity Project Dinner on 10 April 2011(R). Ron Galella, Gary Miller (modified by author)

Full name: Harry Laverne Anderson

Harry Laverne Anderson Date of birth: 14 October 1952

14 October 1952 Date of death: 16 April 2018

16 April 2018 Age: 65 years old (as of April 2018)

65 years old (as of April 2018) Place of birth: Newport, Rhode Island, United States

Newport, Rhode Island, United States Profession: Actor, comedian, magician

Harry Anderson is an American actor and comedian. He portrayed Richie Tozier in the It. Before his role in the 1990 miniseries, he was already an established actor with several acting credits in films such as The Escape Artist, Tales from the Darkside and Twilight Theatre.

After his role in It, he continued with his acting career. According to his IMDb profile, he has 28 credits as an actor. Harry Anderson passed away on 16 April 2018 at the age of 65. According to Global News, the actor succumbed to a stroke. He was married to Elizabeth Morgan and had two children from his first wife, Leslie Pollack.

2. Dennis Christopher as Eddie Kaspbrak

Dennis Christopher as Eddie Kaspbrak (L). Dennis Christopher during the premiere of American Woman at the ArcLight in Hollywood on 5 June 2019 (R). Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)

Full name: Dennis Christopher Carrelli

Dennis Christopher Carrelli Date of birth: 2 December 1950

2 December 1950 Age: 74 years old (as of May 2025)

74 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Actor

Dennis Christopher portrays Eddie Kaspbrak in the 1990 miniseries. His acting career started in 1967 when he made a guest appearance on The Time Tunnel. He had approximately 32 acting credits before he landed his role as Eddie Kasprak.

Dennis Christopher continued to act after the 1990 It miniseries. In 1991, he played the role of Laurence Bauer in Monsters. According to IMDb, he has 88 acting credits. One of his recent movies is the 2016 Graves television series, where he portrayed Martin Treadwell. Today, he continues to act on the stage.

3. Richard Masur as Stanley Uris

Richard Masur as Stanley Uris (L). Richard Masur during Chiller Theatre Expo 30th Anniversary, Fall 2021(R). Photo: @new_plaza_cinema on Instagram, Bobby Bank via Getty Images (modified by author)

Full name: Richard Masur

Richard Masur Date of birth: 20 November 1948

20 November 1948 Age: 76 years old (as of May 2025)

76 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Profession: Character actor

Richard Masur is an American character actor who portrayed Stanley Uris in It. He started acting in the 1970s. He did stage performances before he embarked on movies and television shows. Before he appeared on It, he had already established himself as an actor. He has played roles in popular films like The Great Los Angeles Earthquake, Flashback, and The Believers.

Today, Richard is still acting. He continues to work in theatre and television, and some of his recent films include The Girls on the Bus, Another Year Together, and The Equalizer.

4. Annette O'Toole as Beverly Marsh

Annette O'Toole as Beverly Marsh (L). Annette during David Mamet's "Glengarry Glen Ross" at The Palace Theatre (R). Photo: @backto80s on Instagram, Bruce Glikas via Getty Images (modified by author)

Full name: Annette O'Toole

Annette O'Toole Date of birth: 1 April 1952

1 April 1952 Age: 73 years old (as of 2025)

73 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Profession: Actress, singer-songwriter

Annette O'Toole is an American actress and singer-songwriter. She played the role of Beverly Marsh in It. She started acting at the age of 2 as a kid on The Don Mahoney Kiddie Trooper Show. Before she landed her role as Beverly Marsh in It, she had approximately 47 acting credits.

What has Annette O’Toole been in? After the 1990 It miniseries, she continued her acting career. She has since been in popular films like The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, and Aquaman. She is married to Michael McKean. According to an Instagram post that Annette shared, they celebrated their 26th anniversary on 20 May 2025.

5. Tim Reid as Mike Hanlon

Tim Reid as Mike Hanlon (L). Tim Reid during Annual Chris Tucker Foundation celebrity golf tournament in 2015 (R). Photo: @crainbrannon Facebook, Paras Griffin via Getty Images (modified by author)

Full name: Timothy Lee Reid Sr

Timothy Lee Reid Sr Date of birth: 19 December 1944

19 December 1944 Age: 80 years old (as of May 2025)

80 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Norfolk, Virginia, United States

Norfolk, Virginia, United States Profession: Actor, comedian, director

Tim Reid is an American actor and comedian best known for his roles on That 70s Show and WKRP in Cincinnati. He portrayed Mike Hanlon, a new student in town who the racist Henry Bowers often torment.

Today, Tim Reid is still acting. He portrayed the role of Dave Burnham in the 2024 film Stream. According to an Instagram post, he will be co-hosting Roots & Rhymes, a powerful journey through Black history and hip-hop culture. The show is set to start in May 2025.

6. Jonathan Brandis as Young Bill Denbrough

Jonathan Brandis as Young Bill Denbrough (L). Jonathan Brandis posing with one hand (R). Photo: @craigbrann on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Jonathan Gregory Brandis

Jonathan Gregory Brandis Date of birth: 13 April 1976

13 April 1976 Date of death: 12 November 2003

12 November 2003 Age: 27 years old (as of November 2003)

27 years old (as of November 2003) Place of birth: Danbury, Connecticut, United States

Danbury, Connecticut, United States Profession: Actor

Jonathan Brandis portrays Young Bill Denbrough in the 1990 It miniseries. He started his career as a model and moved to acting in commercials. Before It, he appeared in films such as The Wrong Guys and Full House.

He appeared in other popular films after the 1990 It. Some of them include The Wonder Years, Pros and Cons, and Two Came Back. Jonathan Brandis passed away on 12 November 2003 at the age of 27.

7. Brandon Crane as Young Ben Hanscom

Brandon Crane as Young Ben Hanscom (L). Brandon Crane in a blue suit (R). Photo: @brandoncranetv on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Brandon Crane

Brandon Crane Date of birth: 26 February 1976

26 February 1976 Age: 49 years old (as of 2025)

49 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Oceanside, California, United States

Oceanside, California, United States Profession: Actor

Brandon Crane is an American actor who played the role of Young Ben Hanscom in the 1990 It film. He was born in Oceanside, California, United States. Brandon started his career at a young age, appearing in television commercials.

He continued with his acting career after It, and since then he has been in films like Generations, Backfield in Motion, and Step by Step. Today, he is the host of The Errorist Podcast, which covers topics like pop culture, horror, and non-sequiturs.

8. John Ritter as Ben Hanscom

Actor John Ritter as Ben Hanscom (L). John Ritter during ABC 2002 Summer Press Tour All - Star Party (R). Photo: @craigbrann on Facebook, Jean-Paul Aussenard via Getty Images (modified by author)

Full name: Johnathan Southworth Ritter

Johnathan Southworth Ritter Date of birth: 17 September 1948

17 September 1948 Date of death: 11 September 2003

11 September 2003 Age: 54 years old (as of 11 September 2003)

54 years old (as of 11 September 2003) Place of birth: Burbank, California, United States

Burbank, California, United States Profession: Actor

John Ritter plays Ben Hanscom, a former overweight kid who fulfilled his dreams of becoming an architect. John was the son of Tex Ritter, a singer and actor famous as the pioneer of American country music.

After starring in the 1990 It miniseries, he continued his acting career, starring in 146 films and television series until his demise on 11 September 2003. The actor passed away in Burbank, California, United States. His cause of death was undetected aortic dissection. He is survived by his wife Amy Yasbeck and his 4 children, Noah Ritter, Jason, Tyler, and Carly.

9. Richard Thomas as Bill Denbrough

Richard Thomas as Bill Denbrough (L). Richard Thomas during the 2013 Children's Arts Award Benefit (R). Photo: @craigbrann on Facebook, Robin Marchant via Getty Images (modified by author)

Full name: Richard Earl Thomas

Richard Earl Thomas Date of birth: 13 June 1951

13 June 1951 Age: 73 years old (as of May 2025)

73 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States

Manhattan, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Richard Thomas is an American actor best known for his role as budding author John-Boy Walton in The Waltons series, which earned him an Emmy Award. He portrayed Bill Denbrough in the film It.

Since 1990, he has appeared in other popular films, including Tell Me Your Secrets, The Unforgivable, and NCIS: New Orleans. Richard Thomas boasts over 121 acting credits and has received several honours, including Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

10. Adam Faraizl as Young Eddie Kaspbrak

Adam Faraizl as Young Eddie Kaspbrak (L). Adam Faraizl posing with a multicoloured scarf on his shoulder (R). Photo: @craigbrann on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Adam Faraizl

Adam Faraizl Date of birth: 3 November 1977

3 November 1977 Age: 47 years old (as of May 2025)

47 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: United States

United States Profession: Actor

Adam Faraizl is an actor who portrayed Young Eddie Kaspbrak in the original miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s It. Afterward, he landed roles in other films like Woman with a Past and Final Verdict.

Today, he works as a beverage director at Kenichi restaurant in Austin, Texas. According to his Instagram bio, he is also a DJ. Adam continues acting. He played the role of Nick in the 2025 film L.I.S.A.

11. Tim Curry as Pennywise the Clown/It

Tim Curry during an event in the 1990s (L). Tim Curry during the premiere of The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do The Time Warp Again (R). Photo: Vinnie Zuffante, Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Full name: Timothy James Curry

Timothy James Curry Date of birth: 19 April 1946

19 April 1946 Age: 79 years old (as of May 2025)

79 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Grappenhall, Warrington, United Kingdom

Grappenhall, Warrington, United Kingdom Profession: Actor, singer

Tim Curry is an English singer, film, and voice actor who plays the role of Pennywise the Clown in It. He is the antagonist of the story. He was previously known for other films, including Blue Money, Times Square, and The Sunday Drama. Since 1990, he has continued to pursue his acting career, boasting over 243 acting credits.

In 2024, Tim Curry played the role of Lockwood in Stream. According to an Instagram post, he is working on his memoir, Vagabond, which will be released on 7 October 2025.

12. Emily Perkins as Young Beverly Marsh

Emily Perkins as Young Beverly Marsh (L). Emily Perkins poses for a portrait at the Hay festival in 2009. Photo: @wolfhardrs on X (Twitter), David Levenson via Getty Images (modified by author)

Full name: Emily Jean Perkins

Emily Jean Perkins Date of birth: 4 May 1977

4 May 1977 Age: 48 years old (as of 2025)

48 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Profession: Actress

Emily Perkins is known for portraying Young Beverly Marsh in It. Before her role in the 1990 miniseries, she had appeared in films including Anything to Survive and Small Sacrifices.

Her role in It did not mark the end of her acting career. She continued pursuing her acting career and has over 37 acting credits. Today, she is teaching acting at the University of Wales, Aberystwyth.

13. Marlon Taylor as Young Mike Hanlon

Marlon Taylor as Young Mike Hanlon (L). Marlon taking a selfie in a snowy environment (R). Photo: @anakinsvywalker, @melodhrama on X (Twitter), Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Marlon Taylor

Marlon Taylor Place of birth: United States

United States Profession: Actor

Marlon Taylor is an American actor who played the role of Young Mike Hanlon in It. Since then, he has appeared in films including Billy, Where I Live, and Know Thy Enemy. The actor is still active in the entertainment industry. He portrayed the role of The Creature in the 2025 L.I.S.A.

14. Chelan Simmons as Laurie Ann Winterbarger

Chelan Simmons as Laurie Ann Winterbarger (L). Chelan Simmons posing in a teal top (R). Photo: @chelansimmons on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Chelan Lauren Simmons

Chelan Lauren Simmons Date of birth: 29 October 1982

29 October 1982 Age: 42 years old (as of May 2025)

42 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Profession: Actress, model

Chelan Simmons is a Canadian actress and former model known for playing Laurie Ann Winterbarger in the 1990 It. She debuted in acting in 1990 when she was cast in It. Afterwards, she appeared in other films such as Monster Island, Smallville and Grey’s Anatomy. She is still acting, and in 2023, she portrayed Susan George in Assassin’s Fury.

15. Seth Green as Young Richie Tozier

Seth Green as Young Richie Tozier (L). Seth Green during the World's Big Sleep Out at The Rose Bowl in 2019 (R). Photo: @craigbrann on Facebook, Paul Archuleta via Getty Images (modified by author)

Full name: Seth Benjamin Green

Seth Benjamin Green Date of birth: 8 February 1974

8 February 1974 Age: 51 years old (as of 2025)

51 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Overbrook Park, Pennsylvania, United States

Overbrook Park, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Actor

Seth Green portrays Richie Tozier in It. He started acting in 1984 as Jodie Foster’s oddball little brother "Egg" Berry in The Hotel New Hampshire. Since 1990, he has been in many films. He has over 221 acting credits. Some of the popular films Seth Green has been in since 1990 include The Simpsons, Hanky Panky and Twenties.

Today, he is still active in the entertainment industry, acting, directing, and writing. He is the co-founder of Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, and on 20 April 2024, he announced one of their new productions, which they were working on.

16. Olivia Hussey as Audra Denbrough

Olivia Hussey as Audra Denbrough (L). Olivia Hussey presents her memoir "Girl on the Balcony" in 2018 (R). Photo: @todostephenking on Facebook, Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images (modified by author)

Full name: Olivia Hussey

Olivia Hussey Date of birth: 17 April 1951

17 April 1951 Date of death: 27 December 2024

27 December 2024 Age: 73 years old (as of December 2024)

73 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina Profession: Actress

Olivia Hussey was a British actress who portrayed Audra Denbrough in the 1990 It miniseries. She was widely known for giving life to Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet (1968). After It ended, she continued her acting career, appearing in films such as Island Prey, Seven Days of Grace, and Mother Teresa.

The actress passed away on 27 December 2024. As per CBS News, she succumbed to cancer. She was married to David Glen Eisley, and they had three children: Alexander Gunther Martin, Maximillian Hussey, and India Eisley.

Who played the kids in It in 1990?

Some of the It cast who played kids in the film include Seth Green, Dennis Christopher, Adam Faraizl, Brandon Crane, Jonathan Brandis, and Marlon Taylor.

What happened to Olivia Hussey?

The actress succumbed to cancer on 27 December 2024.

The 1990 It miniseries cast comprises diverse talents, including veteran actors and young actors who have become established actors in the entertainment industry today. While a few have passed away, they will forever be remembered for their significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

