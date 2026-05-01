As many Nigerians dream of relocating to find better opportunities, some have decided to share their experience after securing their visas

Relocating from Nigeria sometimes comes with its own challenges; many have shared their excitement after passing their visa interviews

Legit.ng has compiled 3 Nigerians who came out to share their testimony of receiving their visa, and some also mentioned the questions they were asked

A number of Nigerians have taken to social media to share their experiences after successfully securing United States visas.

Their stories have sparked interest among prospective applicants who are eager to understand what happens during visa interviews. Legit.ng has compiled 3 Nigerians who offered deep insights into the process and the types of questions asked during their interviews.

Nigerians share their visa approval story while listing the questions they were asked in the US embassy interview. Photo credit: jibrils_life, @abuoma/TikTok

Source: TikTok

1. Nigerian man shares questions he was asked

A Nigerian man identified as @Akuluouno_ narrated how his US visa interview went at the embassy in Abuja.

According to him, he had never travelled outside Nigeria before, except for a brief trip to Cotonou through Badagry. Despite his limited travel history, he said his interview was straightforward.

He revealed that the visa officer asked him only three questions:

What are you going to the US to do?

What have you been doing since you graduated?

What is your plan after graduation?

After answering the questions, he said the officer kept his passport and handed him instructions for visa collection, signalling approval.

The man also noted that he witnessed other applicants being denied visas, including one who already had family ties in the US.

See his post below:

2. Man shares questions that got visa approved

Another Nigerian, @jibrils_life, shared a detailed account of his visa interview experience, revealing that only three people were approved out of over 100 applicants present that day.

He explained that the process was intense, as applicants could hear others being questioned and rejected.

According to him, the visa officer asked six key questions:

Where are you going?

Who are you going to meet?

Who will sponsor your trip?

How many countries have you visited in the last five years?

What did you go to do in the UK?

How many years do you have left in school?

He said his travel history, including visits to the UK, Ghana, and Tanzania, helped strengthen his application.

The man added that many applicants were likely rejected due to weak travel history, which made officers suspect they might not return to Nigeria.

See his post below:

3. Lady celebrates US visa approval despite ban

A young Nigerian lady took to TikTok to share a joyful and life-changing update with her followers after achieving a long-awaited dream. Her excitement was evident as she celebrated the moment openly on social media.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @abuoma, revealed that her United States visa was approved on her very first attempt. The news marked a significant milestone for her.

3 Nigerians recount how they applied for their US visa. Photo Credit: John Moore

Source: UGC

In a viral video, she was seen dancing with excitement, clearly overwhelmed with happiness. Her energetic celebration captured the attention of many viewers, who resonated with her joy.

She accompanied the video with a caption expressing gratitude, writing, “POV: Your USA visa got approved on the very first trial. Faithful God.”

Watch the video below:

Lady celebrates as her US visa gets approved

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a lady identified as @naomi555283 also celebrated her visa approval on TikTok.

She shared a video of herself on an aeroplane, revealing that her visa was approved despite her country being under partial US visa restrictions.

According to her, she was granted a K-1 visa, which allows a foreign fiancé(e) of a US citizen to travel to the United States for marriage.

Source: Legit.ng