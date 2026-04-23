A 200-level medical student who wrote JAMB just for fun has taken to social media to display his 2026 UTME result

The individual mentioned in the viral post said he did not study for his JAMB exam because he was busy with medical examinations

He shared a screenshot of the 2026 UTME result on social media, which shows his total score and marks for all subjects

A second-year medical student in a Nigerian university who wrote the JAMB examination for fun has trended online after displaying his 2026 UTME result.

The young individual shared this on his social media page, attaching a screenshot showing the total score he got in the JAMB exam, including the scores for each of the subjects he took.

Nigerian medical student who did not read for JAMB shares surprising result. Photo Source: Twitter/youdeservemichaell_77

Source: TikTok

Medical student writes JAMB for fun

At the beginning of the TikTok video, a caption was shown explaining that the individual is a medical student.

The caption read:

"I wrote JAMB this year for fun as a second-year medical student."

Also, below the video he shared online, he explained that he didn’t have time to read for JAMB as he was busy with his medical examinations in school.

200-level medical student writes JAMB for fun shares 2026 UTME result. Photo Source: Twitter/youdeservemichaell_77

Source: TikTok

@youdeservemichaell_77 added:

"I didn't have time to read for JAMB because of my basic med exams... well, I guess sometimes you just have fun."

The screenshot he posted, which revealed his scores in all the subjects he wrote, caught the attention of many people who took to the comment section to react.

Reactions as student writes JAMB for fun

Syl*Via noted:

"U are making me feel like I didn't do enough am.happy for u thou."

🅼🆁 🅺🆁🅰🅱🆂 stressed:

"Got 278. applied for medicine and surgery. oau. is it better cuz am in pain. ain't expecting this."

Speedster Sir Dee shared:

"But i thought dey said a student can't write jamb unless you forfeit ur admission."

LEVI noted:

"I am going to write jamb next year again just for fun and see what I get. Currently in year 1 nursing department "

Abudahiruh noted:

"U suppose do art let show those guys we can do better in their causes."

VIVIAN ANTHONY said:

"Me self I won try am even though am graduating next year."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a 15-year-old girl who wrote JAMB for the first time shared her 2026 UTME result online. She scored 98 in English Language.

In the video, her elder sister helped her check the result while she was scared. They both became happy when they saw her score.

37-year-old man retakes JAMB, shares UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 37-year-old man who retook JAMB after 15 years shared his 2026 UTME result on social media. He said he wants to go back to school to study the English Language for a second degree.

He revealed that he scored 285 in the exam, which is higher than the 261 he got 16 years ago. He also said he did not read much before the exam.

Source: Legit.ng