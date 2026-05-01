NELFUND has honoured LAUTECH’s best graduating student, Oladepo Caleb Olugbenga, at its headquarters ceremony

The agency showcased his academic record amid the celebration of excellence across the graduating set of 7,641 students

The graduate reacted to recognition, spoke about his journey, results, and the national student loan support role

The National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has honoured Oladepo Caleb Olugbenga, the best graduating student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), at a ceremony held at its headquarters on Thursday, April 30.

LAUTECH’s best graduate reacts after NELFUND honours him at special recognition event in Abuja. Photo: NELFUUND

Source: Twitter

The agency shared photos from the event on X and described the recognition as a celebration of academic excellence.

"NELFUND proudly celebrates excellence honors Mr. Oladepo Caleb Olugbenga, Best Graduating Student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, at a Recognition Ceremony held today at the Fund’s Headquarters," the agency wrote.

Oladepo studied Electronic and Electrical Engineering and graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 4.89. He emerged at the top among 7,641 graduates. The university also recorded 137 First Class students in the set.

In his reaction, via X, Oladepo encouraged Nigerian students to remain focused on their studies.

“#educationisnotscam. To every Nigerian student who believes in and actively pursuing academic excellence, this stands as clear proof that you too can achieve it, and I hope this serves as an inspo!” he wrote.

He said he informed his parents in Ejigbo, Osun state, about his achievement less than a month earlier. He also spoke about the public reaction that followed:

"Less than a month ago in Ejigbo, I informed my parents of my emergence as the overall best graduating student of my institution from a 4.31 G.P in 100 level. A week ago, amid the ensuing backlash, I was met with an outpouring of appreciation from Nigerians far beyond my expectations. From Ejigbo, Osun State, and now to the dawn of something greater."

LAUTECH’s top graduate shares inspiring message after NELFUND celebration event. Photo: NELFUND

Source: Twitter

Oladepo had earlier linked his success to the NELFUND student loan scheme introduced under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I’m honored… Your loans made it possible,” he said in a previous X post.

LAUTECH graduate excels after working as labourer

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Agbalaya Jubril, who once worked as a cement carrier to fund his education, has graduated with a first-class degree and top academic honours.

He disclosed that he came from a modest background and took up manual labour to support his studies, eventually graduating with a 4.86 CGPA and emerging among the best students in his faculty.

Jubril also revealed he held leadership roles, including department president, while consistently excelling academically. He credited discipline and resilience for his achievement.

with a 4.89 CGPA in Electronic and Electrical Engineering

Legit.ng earlier disclosed that Osun APC governorship candidate Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji donated ₦1 million to LAUTECH’s best graduating student, Oladepo Caleb Olugbenga, at the university’s 18th convocation in Ogbomosho.

The donation was described as support for youth achievement and a demonstration of the impact of the NELFUND initiative on students’ educational progress across Nigerian universities.

Source: Legit.ng