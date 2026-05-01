Hon. Sani Aliyu Danlami lost the APC ticket for the Katsina Central Federal Constituency after party stakeholders adopted Abba Mangal as consensus candidate

Danlami accepted the outcome and urged his supporters to remain calm, law-abiding, and committed to party unity

The selection of Abba Mangal followed intense consultations among stakeholders, marking a significant political shift influenced by the Mangal family’s presence in Katsina politics

A serving member of the House of Representatives, Sani Aliyu Danlami, has lost his bid to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the 2027 election in Katsina Central Federal Constituency, following a consensus decision by party stakeholders.

APC adopts consensus candidate

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After days of consultations and negotiations, party leaders agreed to field Abba Mangal, a legal practitioner, as the party’s candidate for the forthcoming election.

The decision is widely seen as a major shift in the constituency’s political dynamics, given Danlami’s incumbency and established grassroots support, Daily Trust reported.

Sources indicated that the process involved intense deliberations among key stakeholders and aspirants before arriving at a consensus.

Danlami accepts outcome, urges calm

Reacting to the development, Danlami accepted the decision of the party and called on his supporters to maintain peace.

In a statement, he urged party faithful to remain law-abiding and prioritise unity within the APC, stressing the need for stability in the state.

Competitive race among aspirants

The contest for the ticket reportedly attracted several prominent figures, making it highly competitive.

Among those said to have shown interest were Lawal Amadu Joka, Haruna Maiwada, Ibrahim Ali Guguwa, and Hon. Abdurashid Abba, among others.

Party insiders revealed that negotiations spanned several days, with multiple rounds of consultations before the final decision was reached.

Influence of Mangal family noted

The emergence of Abba Mangal has drawn attention due to the political influence of his father, Dahiru Mangal, a prominent businessman with longstanding involvement in Katsina politics.

Observers note that while Dahiru Mangal has played a significant role in shaping political outcomes in the state over the years, this marks the first time a member of his immediate family has been selected as a frontline candidate, Vanguard reported.

Focus shifts to party unity

With the candidate now confirmed, attention is expected to turn to how other aspirants and their supporters respond to the outcome.

Analysts say the ability of the APC to maintain internal cohesion in Katsina will be critical as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 general election.

Source: Legit.ng