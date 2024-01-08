It is common for women to wear different hairstyles which makes them look good and add to their beauty

For women who choose to cut their hair, they look different and can also decide to style it in different ways

Let's see how Real Warri Pikin, Nancy Isime, Blessing Ceo, among others, have rocked their low hair cut

In the past, women who decide to cut their hair usually do not see the need to style it but as times have evolved, there are various to adorn a low hair cut.

Some female celebs have taken this hairstyle to another level by rocking it in different ways and in different outfits. They have also gotten accolades from their fans for their looks.

May Yul-Edochie, Nancy Isime look good on low hair cut. Source: @mayyuledochie, @nancyisimeofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

See some of the below:

1. Real Warri Pikin looks ravishing in low cut

Famous comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, is one versatile individual who does not limit herself when it comes to her style. She can wear a low hair cut, a wig, or even plait her hair and she will still look good. Her hair is also tinted with gold colour and has a side parting on it.

Aside from making people laugh, she is also a presenter and an actress. She is a graduate of Political Science/Public Administration from Benson Idahosa University, Edo State, whose talent has placed her among top personalities in the country.

See pictures of her short hair in the slides below:

2. Nancy Isime wears low hair cut in Ankara dress

Besides having a good fashion sense, popular actress Nancy Isime loves to leave her hair short. It looks lovely on her regardless of any outfit she chooses to adorn it with.

In one of her outings, she wore her tinted short hair on a beautiful Ankara dress which wowed netizens who commended her look.

She is a delight of my her fans and is notable for her roles in 'Blood Sisters', 'Shanty Town', 'Superstar', among other movies. Besides, she is now a sought-after presenter who has won soe awards for her talent and style.

See lovely photos of her hair in the slides below:

3.May Yul-Edochie wears low hair cut on black dress

May Yul-Edochie is an influencer and the first wife of popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie. The hairstyle she spots varies as she can be seen with either long or short hair. Whichever style she wears, they always look good on her.

In the past months, there have been controversies surrounding her marriage with the actor which has hit the rocks. Despite all that is happening around her, May is still glowing and getting mouth-watering deals.

See photos of her hair in the slides below:

4. Blessing Ceo looks hot in her low hair cut

Controversial relationship expert Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing Ceo, is a lover of good fashion and her hair is part of her identity. She keeps a low hair cut which looks good on her and gives her a youthful vibe.

The mother-of-two is not afraid of controversies. Moreover, she dwells on it and trends often with her controversial stand on issues.

5. Alex Unusual wears her low hair cut gorgeously

Actress and a former Big Brother Naija housemate Alex Asogwa, aka Alex Unusual, loves to look glamorous in her outfits, and she doesn't joke with her hairstyles. Often, she wears a low cut which she tints with different colours and they are cool on her.

Aside from her fashion side, she likes to dance and showcase her steps whenever she gets an opportunity. Some of the movies she has featured in are 'Merry Men 2' and 'Fate of Alakada'.

See lovely photos of her rocking a low hair cut in the slides below:

6. Dj Cuppy looks cute on a low hair cut

Famous disc jockey and singer Florence Otedola, popularly known as Dj Cuppy, is a beautiful lady who loves pink and showcases it in her hairstyles and outfits.

Among the various hairstyles the 31 year-old has adorned is a low hair cut which made her look cute. She also tinted her hair pink which got her several reactions from her fans.

See photos of her lovely pink hair below:

DJ Cuppy keeping her short hair pretty with a pink durag

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cuppy took to social media to reveal she joined the durag club. The billionaire daughter shared a photo and then a video of herself sporting two different durags.

This comes weeks after debuting her short and pink hair, much to the surprise of many of her fans.

She had earlier taken to Twitter to share a video of herself trying on a black durag, asking her fans in the caption what they thought of the look on her.

Source: Legit.ng