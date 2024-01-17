Swim suits are occasional wears which have now become fashion items for women, and they come in different styles

Many female celebs know how to rock swim suits and turn heads, and they achieve this with their banging bodies

Tiwa Savage, Osas Ighodaro, Erica, among others female celebs have often become topic of discussion with their bodies in swim suits

Looking good is an important part of being in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Some female celebs have gone the extra mile to have banging bodies so they can look good in swim suits.

Osas Ighodaro, Nancy Isime, Tiwa Savage, and other female celebs rock swim suits in style. Source: @officialosas, @nancyisimeofficial, @tiwasavage/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This piece of clothing comes in different styles and designs, and they put the curves of the ladies adorning it on display. Let's check out some female celebs who have rocked swim suits in recent times.

1. Tiwa Savage displays curvy body in swimsuit

Popular afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage loves to show off her curves in her outfits and it is unsurprising that she is big on fashion. Wearing swim suits do further justice in revealing her curves and make her fans admire her the more.

In a recent beach outing, she wore a multi-coloured swim suit which looked dazzling on her and got her fans lusting after her.

2. Osas Ighodaro glows in blue swim suit

Popular Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro is not only talented, she has a beautiful body. She showed off her beauty in a blue swim suit at the beach which got her fans drooling over her curves.

Aside from showcasing her taste for good fashion, she is also an award-winning role interpreter. She won the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) for Best Actress category though mixed reactions trailed the award.

3. BlessingCEO gets netizens talking over her swim suit

Controversial relationship expert Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing Ceo, has been spotted on several occasions adorning a swim suit.

She recently wore a flowery swim suit for a pool outing. Her outfit and gestures caused some stirs on social media. As usual, the mother-of-two didn't bother about what others felt about her piece of clothing.

4. Nancy Isime looks gorgeous in brown swim suit

Popular Nollywood actress and talk show host Nancy Isime gives in her all when it comes to her job, and she also knows how to relax.

In one of her fun moments, she wore a brown swim suit that revealed her curvy body. She looked excited as she spent some time on the beach.

5. Erica Nlewedim shines on black swim suit

Actress and a former housemate of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Erica Nlewedim loves to live carefree and she does not have a limit to the kind of outfits she adorns.

She wore a black swim suit for one of her relaxation outings which got her several compliments from her fans.

6. Khloe shows off body in pink swimsuit

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Abiri Oluwabusayo, aka Khloe, showed off her trimmed body in a pink swim suit in a cozy environment.

The reality star has spoken about how she had to go under the knife to achieve her massive curves. She admitted that the process was a painful one and she won't do any more surgeries on her body.

Osas Ighodaro bares it all in swimsuit pics, many thirst over her

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osas had scattered the internet with swimsuit photos shared on social media.

The actress who was spending time in California, United States, rocked a two-piece watermelon-themed swimsuit.

Fans, colleagues and other social media users couldn’t help but gush over the pictures with some noticing her thick stretchmarks.

Source: Legit.ng