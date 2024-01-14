Popular Nigerian actress and comedian Real Warri Pikin has caught the attention of her critics with her latest video

The media personality who recently underwent weight loss surgery clapped back at those who claimed she now looked unhealthy, among other things

Warri Pikin's response to her haters raised mixed comments from netizens as they shared their opinions

Popular Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, is in the news for the umpteenth time over her recent weight loss.

Recall that the actress and media personality recently raised mixed feelings after undergoing surgery to lose her excess fat and improve her health.

Real Warri Pikin has replied to critics of her weight loss. Photos: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Shortly after losing weight, Warri Pikin was in the news, with Nigerians debating over her new appearance and some condemning her for it.

Warri Pikin responds to critics of her weight loss

Not long after Real Warri Pikin's weight loss sparked a discussion on social media, the comedian shared the reason behind her decision to undergo the surgery, among other things.

According to the media personality, the surgery she underwent was a gastric sleeve whereby they cut off 80% of her stomach to enable her to have a better relationship with food.

Warri Pikin stated that when she was still a plus-sized woman, she dealt with a series of health issues, including sleeplessness, breathlessness, knee pain, severe headaches, and more.

The comedian then spoke about the people who have called her ugly and old for losing weight. According to her, the things they said were not important, and her health mattered more.

She said:

“I dey see all una comments, ‘ehn she no look fine again’, that is not important, ‘she looks old, she looks sick’, ehn if that’s your definition of me being healthy, so be it. Everybody needs to be healthy.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Real Warri Pikin blasts critics of her weight loss

Real Warri Pikin's response to the people condemning her for losing weight sparked mixed feelings from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

olajumokepierson:

“She no fine.”

waterhemlock888:

“She has a nice figure right from time and it's retained even after surgery. Many of you trolling her don't understand the importance of good health.”

toluwatee:

“They should try it with Eniola People just can't mind their business.”

21_29beddings:

“I love her new look.....her new energy❤️.”

akpan7583:

“Madam no mine dem bad people.u are cute mama.”

arin_firstlady:

“So Adele was once Big? Ah so av known the slim Adele all my life.”

maingate_construction_company:

“She no fine...she can't be like this and expect people to forget are old way. She can tone down and still look smart and great..why can't you do such.”

debra_uduak:

“She is looking beautiful make Dem leave her alone ooo which kind people Dey dis country self.”

Aynana_24:

“If people know how being fat is uncomfortable, they won't be judging her.”

ifeoluwakaka:

“I trust myself. I won't respond to anyone. I don't have that time.”

empresspearl2107:

“No mind them ooo.... if you die now. They will say na fat kill her... aje she dey motivate me everyday. She is beautiful.”

janer8204:

“There are other ways to lose weight than doing surgery .... U lool old & s....ick . Adele doesn't look nothing like this she looks better.”

ni.ke9862:

“My Warri sister you look good abeg.”

