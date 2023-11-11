DJ Cuppy has flooded her social media timeline with adorable pictures as she marks her 31st birthday

The billionaire daughter, in a caption, expressed gratitude to her maker for another year

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to her comment section to celebrate with her

Nigerian billionaire heiress and disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, is in the mood for celebration as she clocks 31 years old on Saturday, November 11.

Cuppy, who was grateful to her maker for her new age, shared her new resolution as she said her 30s would be dedicated to embracing peace.

The DJ, one of billionaire Femi Otedola's daughters, also shared pictures of her posing with her birthday cake.

In another picture, she was spotted with her pet dogs, Dudu and Funfun Otedola, whom she called her boys.

Cuppy wrote in her caption:

"Grateful, Lord, for yet another year. Celebrating my 31st Birthday with simplicity, surrounded by my boys After the all the noise of my 20s- my 30s are dedicated to embracing peace."

See the billionaire daughter's post below:

Fans celebrate Cuppy

Legit.ng captured some of the messages to Cuppy from fans and well-wishers, see them below:

idia.aisien:

"Happy birthday beautiful!!! Welcome fully ‘into’ the 3rd floor!!!"

alicia__blaze:

"Happy birthday Cuppy...May God answer all your prayers."

kandra_thomas:

"Awww my favorite got a bday today happy birthday and you deserve the whole world nothing less we pray for more success and happiness in your life.. love you always."

jwanagram:

"Happy birthday my sweet love wish u all the best."

suyafactorygh:

"Happy Birthday Cuppy. If you were in Ghana we would have made you Ram Suya Today. Not too worry make sure you have a fabulous day anywhere you are ."

Cuppy shares cryptic post after break-up

Legit.ng previously reported that the billionaire’s daughter took to her Instagram stories to share an emotional but cryptic post.

In the post, Cuppy lamented about how she had gone back to being strangers with someone after all they had shared.

This comes after her short-lived relationship with Ryan Taylor that saw the two unfollow each other on Instagram.

