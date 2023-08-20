Real Warri Pikin's determination and talent propelled her to the forefront of Nigerian comedy and entertainment

Two months ago, Anita Asuoha popularly known as Real Warri Pikin buzzed the media with her dream wedding to her heartthrob, Ikechukwu Asuoha.

10 years after her conjugal bliss, the humour monarch hosted some of Nigeria's most fabulous and loved celebrities to celebrate the renewal of her marriage in an extravagant ceremony that kept many glued to their phones.

Today Legit.ng looks into Real Warri Pikin's journey to fame and dominating the Nigerian comedian industry as a woman.

Anita Asuoha, queen of Nigerian comedy

Born and raised in Warri, Delta State, South-South Nigeria, the third of eight children. Anita is a graduate of Political Science/Public Administration from the Benson Idahosa University Benin City

In an interview with Punch, she revealed that dance was her first love before considering comedy. In 2005, she auditioned for the prominent reality TV programme Big Brother Naija but did not make the cut.

In 2008, she competed in the Glo Rock 'N' Rule dance competition, won first place, and was hired for a year as a Glo ambassador.

After her Glo contract expired, she auditioned in the 2009 Peak Talent Hunt but failed, as Yemi Alade emerged as the winner that year. Anita auditioned for another season in Ibadan the following year but failed again.

The queen of Naija comedy went on to audition for Maltina Dance in Benin City to start a dance career. Unfortunately, that failed too. In 2011, she auditioned again for the same competition and progressed to the finals, coming second with her family.

The victory didn't stop Anita, who competed at the 2011 Malta Guinness Street Dance competition with a girls dance group dubbed "Sistahz." But unfortunately didn't make it to the finals.

Real Warri Pikin told The Punch that after the dance competitions she had attended to build her career in that field, some events around her in 2018/2019 made her realise she could venture into comedy.

"I changed my name and started doing stand-up comedy and became an online influencer."

Speaking further, she noted how she made her first appearance in Nollywood to showcase her acting skills:

"I also started acting and had my first debut in the movie King of Boys. I have always been into entertainment but it got defined in 2018 and 2019, all thanks to social media."

How the name Real Warri Pikin came about

Anita in her chat with Punch disclosed that a close friend she met from National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) suggested the stage name after watching several of her WhatsApp content.

"One day, I told my friends in a WhatsApp group I created that I wanted to get a name and one of them, Nene, said “Real Warri Pikin,” and I said that is the name and since then, it stuck. Also, because I love to identify with where I am from, it made a lot of sense to me.

A look into Real Warri Pikin's craft and awards gotten

Anita hosted the biggest comedy show in Warri on August 1, 2021, titled Real Warri Pikin Unfiltered." The show has been recreated in Abuja, Warri, Ghana, Milton Keynes, Manchester, London, Senegal, U.S.A, and more.

The comic hostess has shared big stages with Basketmouth, AY Makun, and other top comedians in the country.

2022 was a defining year for Anita after she bagged three awards for her career excellence; The Humour Awards for Most Creative Comedy Show 2022, The Humour Awards for Stand-Up Comedian of the Year 2022, and African Choice Award Comedy Act of the Year 2022.

Anita has stood solidly in the male-dominated sector to craft a brand for her talent as she continues to serve as a role model to many other young women in the society.

Real Warri Pikin recreates Davido’s Timeless diamond chain

Nigerian female skit maker and comedienne Real Warri Pikin stirred emotions online with a viral clip of her recreating Davido's $500k diamond chain unveiling.

In the trending video, Real Warri Pikin, instead of unveiling the OBO Timeless sand piece, revealed her RWP diamond necklace, an acronym of her stage name.

The humour queen also used her kids as cheerleaders, who Davido referred to in his unveiling and noted that they made the chain.

