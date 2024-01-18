A hairstylist has wowed netizens with her beautiful work of art, and it showed how she pays attention to details

A hairstylist has gotten several reactions online after she made beautiful sets of cornrows for her client. The style was very neat and it showed the attention she pays to her work.

Unlike the regular styles which are usually weaved on the scalp, this particular hairstyle was twisted on the scalp. It looked unique and very beautiful.

Social media users could not get enough of the style as they gushed at it and made remarkable statements about it.

Check out the hairstyle in the video below:

Netizens react to the beautiful hairstyle

Many social media users have reacted to the hairstyle. See some of them below:

@just_toks:

"This is lovely... But my hair can't stand this, na as e dey twist e go dey pluck."

@the_urban_belle:

"Flat twists."

@alljeweliz_pieces:

"I kuku love it."

@wiffyeva:

"Painful."

