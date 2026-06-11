Nigerian returnees have recounted experiences of discrimination, extortion, and insecurity during their stay in South Africa

Returnees have alleged rising hostility and threats against foreigners amid worsening xenophobic tensions

Migrants also described documentation challenges and arrest risks shaping difficult living conditions abroad

Nigerians who recently returned from South Africa have shared accounts of what they termed harsh treatment, insecurity, and discrimination during their stay.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the first set of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos around 11 am on Thursday, June 11.

“No place like home,” returnees say as they recount alleged ordeal in South Africa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The returnees, who spoke to Vanguard, said life in South Africa had become increasingly difficult for many Africans, especially Nigerians. They pointed to alleged cases of xenophobia, repeated harassment, and extortion as some of the major challenges they faced.

Returnees allege threats, extortion

One of them, Chukwuemeka Chris Okeke, said he was relieved to be back home and expressed appreciation to those who supported their return.

In his words, “There is no place like home. We are passing through a lot in South Africa."

Another returnee, Emmanuel Nwachukwu, gave a more detailed account, claiming that hostility toward foreigners had grown worse in some areas. He alleged that Nigerians and other Africans were often targeted and intimidated, and in some cases faced threats of violence.

He was quoted as saying, “They said they will start shooting at the remaining people who do not want to go home.”

Nwachukwu also accused some security personnel of routinely extorting migrants once they were identified as foreigners.

"Once they know you are a Nigerian, police and other security agencies will come to extort you.”

Speaking further about difficulties around immigration documents, he claimed that many migrants struggled to renew their papers and were left exposed to arrests.

According to him, even movement through airports could become problematic when documents were questioned.

“They say we are staying illegally, but they are not giving people documents. How can you not document people and then start tagging them as illegal immigrants?” he queried.

What systemic challenges do foreigners face?

Both returnees said they spent several years in South Africa, about eight to ten years in total, before deciding to come back to Nigeria due to rising pressure and insecurity.

Returnees share emotional accounts of alleged xenophobia and hardship in South Africa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Nwachukwu advised Nigerians still living in South Africa not to feel ashamed of returning home if conditions become difficult. Survival, he said, should come first.

He also criticised what he termed systemic challenges facing foreigners in getting proper documentation, saying many people ended up in a cycle of arrests and fines.

Despite the difficult experiences they described, Okeke said he remains hopeful about Nigeria’s future and urged citizens to work together to improve the country.

The accounts add to ongoing discussions about xenophobia and the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa, a country that has at different times witnessed tensions between locals and migrant communities.

Ghana, Malawi, others repatriate citizens from South Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several African countries have begun evacuating or repatriating their citizens from South Africa following renewed xenophobic violence that triggered widespread attacks on migrants and foreign-owned businesses.

Ghana, Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe have all launched evacuation exercises, with hundreds of nationals already returned home amid reports of killings, intimidation and displacement across affected communities.

Authorities say over 1,000 Nigerians have also registered for voluntary repatriation as governments intensify diplomatic and emergency efforts to protect citizens caught up in the ongoing unrest.

Source: Legit.ng