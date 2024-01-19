Fashion designers are not only known to cause disappointment for their clients, but some of them deliver what was ordered

This is the case of a lady who requested her fashion designer make an exact of the black dress of media personality Toke Makinwa

She got what she ordered and it got many netizens wowed who commended the work of art, and admitted that it was very beautiful

A lady with an Instagram handle had asked her fashion designer to make an outfit for her, which was a replica of that of a popular media personality Toke Makinwa.

Lady orders Toke Makinwa's dress, gets exact design. Image credit: @tokemakinwa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The fashion designer did not disappoint her as he gave her exactly what she ordered and it got several reactions from netizens. They made nice comments on the work of art and appreciated the fact that the fashion designer did not disappoint.

Toke's dress was made of black material and net which looked gorgeous on her. Her black hair also matched her outfit. For the lady who replicated the media personality's dress, she blended her dress with a blonde hairstyle.

Check out both outfits in the video below:

Netizens react to the lady's dress

Many social media users have reacted to the dress made by the fashion designer. See some of them below:

@tosleekhubb:

"Over hit dey worry am."

@hilldah_organics:

"Alex looking good as always."

@oluwafemihappiness:

"She ordered with wine. But you delivered with flowers. Ok oo."

@lope_stitches:

"Hit."

@judeezfashion:

"Ateeee."

