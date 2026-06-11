Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Judy Austin's Ex, Obasi, Calls Her Out Over Their Children, Shares Throwback Photo, Sparks Reactions
Nollywood

Judy Austin's Ex, Obasi, Calls Her Out Over Their Children, Shares Throwback Photo, Sparks Reactions

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

  • Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, has taken a swipe at the actress and her husband, Yul Edochie, in a post on his Facebook page
  • In the post, he shared a throwback photo from when they were still married and used a new name for her while laughing
  • Fans reacted by joining in the conversation, with many criticising the actress and her husband. Some also advised him to take legal steps and seek redress in court

Mr Obasi, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Judy Austin and current wife of Yul Edochie, has called them out in a post on Facebook.

The real estate businessman has been raising concerns over his children, stating that he has taken the matter to court.

Judy Austin sends memo to ex-wife over his children, fan react
Reactions as Judy Austin's ex, Obasi, calls her out over their children. Photo credit@mrobasi/@judyaustin
Source: Instagram

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

In his latest post, he addressed the actress and her husband while speaking about his children with her.

According to him, taking someone's children to another man's house is an abomination to God and man.

Read also

Nancy Isime opens up on reason she refused to post tribute for her late friend Alexx Ekubo

He added that such a woman should hide her face and be mindful of her actions, while also using harsh words against her.

Judy Austin sends memo to ex-wife over his children, fan react
Judy Austin's ex-husband, Obasi calls her new name as he drags her. Photo credit@mrobasi
Source: Instagram

Fans react to Obasi's post

Reacting to the post, fans questioned why the actress is allegedly preventing the businessman from having access to his children. They stated that she should allow him access even if she currently has custody.

Others advised him to pursue the matter legally in court instead of airing grievances online.

Some commenters also noted how Mr Obasi and Judy Austin looked in the throwback photo he shared, suggesting he took good care of her during their time together. They also commented on how well he appeared in the photo.

Here is the Facebook post below:

Reactions trail post by Mr Obasi

Reactions have trailed the post made by Judy Austin's ex-husband. Here are comments below:

@Victor Nwafee reacted:

"You really added flesh then. What then happened now? It seems you haven't gotten over her leaving you. Please, try hard to move on."

Read also

Man expresses disappointment as Mark Angel arrives at church with new wife: "Money no dey show"

As for the custody of your children, go to court.

@Unique Oyi Joe stated:

"This Judy is up to 40. She doesn’t even look 30s. That’s the truth."

@Janet Mbukenana commented:

"What really made this woman left her husband self if I may ask… because this man looks gentle and kind Chaiii my gender ooo…see enh my advice to women as a whole is that, until we learn to stay with the men that truly and genuinely loves us, if not we will keep running up and down out of marriage oo, and am sure she is struggling now to keep mr Yule!"

@euchariaifeyinwa said:

"Why didn't you speak out all these years. Why now. She left the marriage since 2012."

Yul, Judy dedicate song to Emmanuel Obasi

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood celebrity couple replied to their detractors online. Judy’s ex-husband, Obasi, had made claims about the actress, and the couple responded to his outburst.

Yul and Judy dedicated a song to Obasi and their other detractors, leading to an online discussion.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Yul Edochie
Hot:
Rick ness Maria elvira murillo Lena nersesian Femi otedola Eva lovia