Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, has taken a swipe at the actress and her husband, Yul Edochie, in a post on his Facebook page

In the post, he shared a throwback photo from when they were still married and used a new name for her while laughing

Fans reacted by joining in the conversation, with many criticising the actress and her husband. Some also advised him to take legal steps and seek redress in court

Mr Obasi, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Judy Austin and current wife of Yul Edochie, has called them out in a post on Facebook.

The real estate businessman has been raising concerns over his children, stating that he has taken the matter to court.

Reactions as Judy Austin's ex, Obasi, calls her out over their children. Photo credit@mrobasi/@judyaustin

Source: Instagram

In his latest post, he addressed the actress and her husband while speaking about his children with her.

According to him, taking someone's children to another man's house is an abomination to God and man.

He added that such a woman should hide her face and be mindful of her actions, while also using harsh words against her.

Judy Austin's ex-husband, Obasi calls her new name as he drags her. Photo credit@mrobasi

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Obasi's post

Reacting to the post, fans questioned why the actress is allegedly preventing the businessman from having access to his children. They stated that she should allow him access even if she currently has custody.

Others advised him to pursue the matter legally in court instead of airing grievances online.

Some commenters also noted how Mr Obasi and Judy Austin looked in the throwback photo he shared, suggesting he took good care of her during their time together. They also commented on how well he appeared in the photo.

Here is the Facebook post below:

Reactions trail post by Mr Obasi

Reactions have trailed the post made by Judy Austin's ex-husband. Here are comments below:

@Victor Nwafee reacted:

"You really added flesh then. What then happened now? It seems you haven't gotten over her leaving you. Please, try hard to move on."

As for the custody of your children, go to court.

@Unique Oyi Joe stated:

"This Judy is up to 40. She doesn’t even look 30s. That’s the truth."

@Janet Mbukenana commented:

"What really made this woman left her husband self if I may ask… because this man looks gentle and kind Chaiii my gender ooo…see enh my advice to women as a whole is that, until we learn to stay with the men that truly and genuinely loves us, if not we will keep running up and down out of marriage oo, and am sure she is struggling now to keep mr Yule!"

@euchariaifeyinwa said:

"Why didn't you speak out all these years. Why now. She left the marriage since 2012."

Yul, Judy dedicate song to Emmanuel Obasi

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood celebrity couple replied to their detractors online. Judy’s ex-husband, Obasi, had made claims about the actress, and the couple responded to his outburst.

Yul and Judy dedicated a song to Obasi and their other detractors, leading to an online discussion.

Source: Legit.ng