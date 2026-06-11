House of Representatives to vote on 37 constitutional amendment bills affecting governance, elections and security

Key proposals include state police, independent candidacy, electoral offences commission and local government reforms

Lawmakers will also consider bills on women’s representation, judicial reforms, citizenship and traditional institutions

The House of Representatives is set to vote on 37 constitutional amendment bills aimed at introducing significant reforms across Nigeria’s electoral system, judiciary, security architecture, local government administration and governance structures.

The proposals, scheduled for consideration, cover a broad range of issues, including independent candidacy, the establishment of state police, electoral reforms, judicial efficiency and enhanced transparency in public institutions.

Electoral and security reforms take centre stage

Among the key measures is a bill seeking to allow independent candidates to contest elections at all levels, subject to verification requirements. Another proposal would establish an Electoral Offences Commission to investigate and prosecute electoral crimes.

Lawmakers will also consider a constitutional amendment to enable the creation of state police, a move long advocated as a response to growing security challenges across the country.

Governance and representation proposals

Other bills seek to strengthen local government autonomy, expand women's political representation through special legislative seats, and introduce citizenship by investment.

Additional proposals include setting timelines for budget submissions, protecting children’s rights, guaranteeing access to a clean and healthy environment, and requiring greater public disclosure of government financial records.

Traditional institutions and judiciary reforms included

The package also contains amendments designed to reduce the workload of the Supreme Court, speed up the resolution of appeals and permit elevated judges to conclude part-heard criminal cases.

Further proposals seek constitutional recognition and funding mechanisms for traditional institutions, including the establishment of councils of traditional rulers.

The outcome of the vote could shape some of the most far-reaching constitutional changes considered by the National Assembly in recent years.

Source: Legit.ng