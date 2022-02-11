Popular Nigerian disk jockey, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, has taken to social media to reveal she joined the durag club

The Oxford student and billionaire daughter shared a photo and then a video of herself sporting two different durags

This comes weeks after debuting her short and pink hair, much to the surprise of many of her fans

It appears Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy seems to be settling in quite well into the 'short hair, don't care' club and her latest post is proof.

Cuppy joined the durag gang. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola recently took to her Twitter page to reveal that she finally got herself a durag(s).

She had earlier taken to Twitter to share a video of herself trying on a black durag, asking her fans in the caption what they thought of the look on her.

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"Decided to join the #DURAG gang since I now have short hair. WAVVY or NAHH?"

See post below:

The next day, the Jollof On The Jet crooner shared a selfie of herself sporting a pink one and questioned why anyone would think she wouldn't own one in pink - a colour she has made part of her identity.

"Wait, you guys really thought I didn’t have a pink #DURAG ? Cmonnnnnn…" she wrote.

See post below:

A durag is a close-fitting cloth cap tied around the top of the head and some of its functions are similar to bonnets.

Durags may be worn to accelerate the development of long curly/kinky hair, waves or locks in the hair, to maintain natural oils in hair, to stop hair breakage or to keep hair, wave patterns and braids from shifting while sleeping.

Durags are also worn as an identity-making fashion choice, popular in African-American culture.

