May Yul Edochie, wife of popular Nollywood actor Yul has yet again set the internet on fire with some new photos she recently shared on her social media pages

The beautiful mother of four, who is currently in the UK, has been tensioning since leaving the country, but the latest snaps onf her social media page are nothing short of drop-dead gorgeous

May Yul-Edochie, over the last eight months since after a cheating scandal rocked her marriage, has gradually re-aligned her life and has rather been waxing stronger

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

May Yul-Edochie, brand influencer and wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently went viral online after she released some stunning new snaps of herself on her Instagram page.

The fast-rising brand influencer appears to be living the best part of her life as she constantly continues to show no air of flinching or any signs of slowing down.

Yul Edochie's first wife, May Yul-Edochie, tensions the gram with stunning new photos from her trip to the UK. Photo credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

May, who earlier in the year nearly lost her marriage after her husband Yul Edochie welcomed a child with his colleague Judy Austin.

However, May has somehow moved on from the infidelity scandal that rocked her marriage and has instead seemed like the person who has come out of the scandal better and living her best life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the new photos that May Yul-Edochie shared on her page that recently got people talking:

See how netizens reacted to May Yul-Edochie's new photos while in the UK:

@jnrpope:

"Who Dey breath nah; see the style, see swag, see elegance ….. MAY may make you dey pity us….."

@chizzyalichi:

"My gorgeous sis."

@uchennannanna:

"May nwannem Zukwanuike."

@mizwanneka:

"Fine girl or woman, I’m lost biko sweet 16."

@bensonokonkwo:

"Queen of swags give them."

@brightonyinye:

"I think dey should add mayyuledochie as a course in the university it will help reduce the rate at which people commit suic*de in the name of love."

@shaprapra123:

"Announcement! Announcement!! Announcement!!! Anybody looking for a husband to thi.ef, abeg come sn*tch mine o. Whether my life go better like queen May!"

@esbasicsdiction:

"All shades of gorgeousness in one stare My heart leaps for joy whenever I come here to see how you are doing."

@vera_classic_hairs:

"They will soon post with black outfit and say black looks good on me."

“Yul kept this woman in the dark since”: Reactions as May Edochie flies out to London, shares pics & video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is currently in London, the United Kingdom.

The mother of four first shared some pictures of her at the airport as she asked her fans to guess where she was travelling.

May, in another video she shared later revealed she had landed safely in London as she also documented her time on the plane, among other activities.

Source: Legit.ng