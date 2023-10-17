Nigerian actor Yul Edocie’s first wife, May, left many gushing after she shared her new location in a foreign country

Legit.ng previously reported that the mother of three (formerly four) had a wonderful time in Spain, which warmed the hearts of her followers

In a new update, the filmmaker’s wife updated lovely pictures of herself on a first-class flight as she arrived at a new location

Nigerian actor Yul Edocie’s first wife, May, ignited sweet reactions online after several pictures of her on a flight made their way online.

Legit.ng previously reported that the filmmaker’s first wife had the time of her life in Spain, with a video showing the queenly treatment she received in the foreign country.

May Edochie warms hearts as she changes location abroad Credit: @mayyul_edochie

Source: Instagram

In a new update, the mother of three (formerly four) landed in another foreign country on a first-class flight, which got many talking about how beautiful she looked in her new location.

In her caption, she wrote:

“I only wanted one good photo.”

See her post below

May Yul Edochie’s post sparks directions

Legit.ng captured how netizens reacted to her post:

kintoresourcesltd:

"Pepper Dem Biko nothing do you mama."

blessn07:

"Our Quintessential Queen May, the CEO Extraordinaire. The swag is out of this world. Super chic style; totally loving it. Love you to the moon and back baby sis ❤️."

miss_got_u:

"Safe flight to your next destination queen may ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

officialkbmakeover:

"This chock is chocking and the Queen is Queening ❤️❤️ bring it on Queen."

thedamzel237:

"Beautiful May, May you always be happy in the mighty name of Jesus Christ Amen❤️❤️❤️❤️cture."

dimma_cakes_n_more:

"Fly us oh we are your passengers."

iamvivian_ngene:

"Someone should check up on our content creators… The bars are just too high they can’t come close. I’m loving this. Queen May more money to your pockets . Na night bus them use go Abuja."

How May Edochie celebrated her first birthday after son's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie marked her birthday on September 16.

She couldn't help but reflect on how far she had come following her husband Yul Edochie's second marriage to Judy Austin and the death of her first son.

May, who shared a birthday picture of her rocking a black outfit, revealed it was the first time she was unsure how to react on her special day.

Source: Legit.ng