Nigerian woman dies after falling from balcony during Delhi police drug operation

Authorities uncover clandestine methamphetamine facility with significant chemicals and narcotics seized

Ongoing investigation aims to uncover full scope of drug operation and involved individuals

A 41-year-old Nigerian woman has died after reportedly falling from the balcony of a fourth-floor apartment during a police operation targeting a suspected methamphetamine production facility in Delhi, India.

The incident occurred in the Burari area of north Delhi during a search linked to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Nigerian Woman Jumps from Balcony to Death as Police Officers Storm Suspected Meth Lab

Source: Getty Images

Police said the woman, identified as Stella Pius, was rushed to a nearby hospital after the fall but was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Investigation uncovers suspected drug operation

The operation stemmed from the arrest of a suspect, Frank Dashmond, whose interrogation reportedly led investigators to several locations connected to the case.

During subsequent searches, officers recovered small quantities of suspected narcotics from another foreign national before moving to a residential building in Burari.

Authorities said a search of a locked room inside Stella's apartment uncovered what appeared to be a clandestine methamphetamine manufacturing and storage facility.

Large cache of chemicals seized

Investigators reported recovering significant quantities of chemicals, laboratory equipment and suspected narcotics from the premises.

Items allegedly seized included approximately 100 litres of chemicals, hydrochloric acid, hypophosphorous acid, laboratory beakers, weighing machines and other materials believed to be used in drug production.

Police also recovered suspected white powder, granules, liquid substances and 192 grams of MDMA.

Probe continues

Authorities have launched further investigations to determine the full scope of the suspected operation and establish the roles of those connected to the premises.

The recovered substances are expected to undergo forensic examination as the investigation progresses.

NDLEA uncovers illegal meth factory

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has uncovered and destroyed what officials described as the biggest illegal methamphetamine laboratory ever found in Nigeria.

The operation led to the arrest of a suspected drug baron, three Mexican nationals, and six Nigerians linked to the cartel.

Source: Legit.ng