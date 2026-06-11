A young lady who recently bagged First Class from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has gone viral

She revealed that she was invited to a special dinner and party by the school management and shared proof

She shared a photo of the invitation letter sent to her, and the moment she attended the party

A lady who graduated with First Class from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) was specially invited to a dinner and party night by the Vice Chancellor and Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university over her outstanding performance.

The young lady showed this in a post on her page that shows the moment she prepared for the event and attended it with several other students.

UNIPORT graduate trends online after receiving special dinner invitation from school. Photo Source: TikTok/nwaigolo

Source: TikTok

UNIPORT graduate attends dinner with VC

At the beginning of the TikTok video, the lady displayed the invitation letter she received for the dinner and party.

She also displayed the form or pass, which she would present at the location before gaining access.

As the video plays, it shows her and several people, as well as the moment she met and shook hands with the Vice Chancellor after she had already arrived at the location of the event.

She also showed off some currency in the video as she partied with many other students, and also the Vice Chancellor, who could be seen joining the dance in the video.

UNIPORT First Class graduate invited to special dinner, shares invitation letter. Photo Source: TikTok/nwaigolo

Source: TikTok

Sharing this on her page, @nwaigolo added a description that helps to better explain the event that happened that very night.

Her post read:

"Vice Chancellors Dinner with First Class Graduands: I was privileged to have dinner and party with the VICE CHANCELLOR AND DEPUTY VICE CHANCELLOR of the University of Port Harcourt as a First Class student 👩‍🎓🥰. Thank you Jesus 🙏🏼🙏🏼🎊🎊💐🤏."

Several individuals stormed the comments section to congratulate and celebrate with her after she posted the video online.

Reactions as graduate attends dinner with VC

Oroma Harry said:

"Congratulations."

Ñmërï wrote:

"Congratulations momma 💙, I tap from your Grace."

Queen👑of Uniport added:

"Congratulations 🥳,i pray same for myself in Jesus name Amen."

briannaissofinee wrote:

"Please how did you get here gimme your number."

@ItzRejoice❣ shared:

"Congratulations."

_God'slittlegirl_ noted:

"You deserve all this and more, my love."

EveEden added:

"Unique Uniport ....Congrats, Darlyn. I am a class of 2017. Computer Science."

Clifford Prisca said:

"Congratulations dear."

Watch the video below:

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has shared her emotional journey to earning a First Class degree.

The young lady said there was a time she became discouraged and even vowed not to read again after facing challenges with her results. However, she later returned to her studies and continued pushing through. She explained that she never saw herself as very brilliant.

UNILAG graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has gained attention online after finishing with a First Class degree in a rare course.

The young lady, identified as Tomi Sulaimon, shared her convocation photos and revealed that she graduated with a CGPA of 4.76 in Actuarial Science and Insurance. Her achievement attracted praise from many people online, who congratulated her.

Source: Legit.ng